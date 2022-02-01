Nationwide Boiler announces re-brand of controls division to ‘nationwide control solutions’

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading supplier of temporary and permanent boiler systems, emissions control equipment, and custom control systems, has announced the re-brand of their controls division, formerly known as Pacific Combustion Engineering, to Nationwide Control Solutions.

With the company’s environmental division marketed under the corporate name, Nationwide Environmental Solutions, the re-brand provides a unified company image and brand consistency to the market.

With facilities located in Washougal, Washington, Nationwide Control Solutions has a rich 76-year history specializing in high-end PLC panels and complex NFPA fuel skids. The division represents several industrial equipment manufacturers and serves markets in the states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. Managed by 30-year veteran Jack Valentine, Nationwide Control Solutions has seen major growth in terms of sales, a 70% increase in employee count, and a shop fabrication area that has expanded by more than double since the acquisition.

“When we first acquired Pacific Combustion Engineering in 2017, we envisioned taking these new capabilities from coast to coast, through our extensive customer base and representative network. I am happy to say that we have accomplished and even exceeded that goal with recent projects in the Middle East and Africa,” stated Larry Day, President and CEO of Nationwide Boiler Inc. “Re-branding the division under the corporate name of Nationwide Control Solutions is the final step for full integration and provides a clear understanding to our customer base that they are an integral part of Nationwide Boiler Inc.”.

For 55 years Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler system solutions to customers across the world. The company provides a complete line of low and ultra-low NOx mobile steam plants, trailer-mounted watertube boilers, and boiler auxiliary equipment. In addition, their environmental division offers the proven CataStak™ SCR system for 2½ ppm NOx compliance, EconoStak economizers for fuel efficiency, and DataStak™ emissions and efficiency monitoring systems. Their controls division, Nationwide Control Solutions, maintains a UL-certified fabrication facility for custom built combustion control systems and NFPA rated fuel skids. The company is also an equipment manufacturer’s representative for customers in the West Coast and Texas.

