Nationwide Boiler announced as exclusive representative for Hurst Boiler in California and the Greater Houston Area

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading supplier of new, used, and temporary boilers and related equipment, recently formalized a sales representative agreement with Hurst Boiler & Welding Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nationwide Boiler will serve as the exclusive representative for Hurst Boiler in California and the Greater Houston Area of Texas, offering customers access to a comprehensive range of equipment from the Hurst product line. This includes Hurst's renowned line of industrial packaged boilers, feedwater equipment, and custom-engineered solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries.

“Having a long and successful history with Hurst Boiler, I am pleased to bring Hurst’s exceptional quality and innovation to Nationwide Boiler, our rental and in-stock equipment inventory programs, and to our valued customers,” said Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s VP of Sales. Customers in California and Texas can now benefit from the strategic alliance of Nationwide Boiler's extensive experience and Hurst Boiler's cutting-edge technology, ensuring access to reliable, efficient, and sustainable boiler solutions.

With headquarters in Coolidge, GA, Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc. manufactures a complete line of gas, oil, biomass, and hybrid boilers serving a wide range of industries worldwide. With a legacy dating back to 1967, Hurst Boiler is committed to delivering top-quality products, exceptional service, and unmatched value to customers.

Also founded in 1967 and with headquarters in Fremont, CA, Nationwide Boiler Inc. is a trusted provider of temporary and permanent boiler equipment, emissions control and sustainable steam solutions, and PLC-based custom control systems. The company maintains an in-stock boiler equipment program and a fleet of more than 100 rental boilers to support the immediate needs of customers across the globe. With a focus on customer satisfaction, reliable solutions, and environmental responsibility, Nationwide Boiler strives to provide the best service and solutions through their motto of “Integrity, Dependability, and Real Customer Service”.

For more information on both companies, visit nationwideboiler.com and hurstboiler.com.