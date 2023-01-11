NA ContractorLink adds national account services

We are excited to introduce our DiamondLink Service for national-scale customers with multiple facilities, still at NO COST to the customer.

At North American ContractorLink we streamline the process of connecting customers to contractors. Our team of DiamondLink Customer Solutions Advisors will identify the right local contractors for each location, and then be your eyes on the ground to monitor progress and deliver project updates through a single point of contact. By using our DiamondLink Service by ContractorLink, you will get a higher level of coordination, certainty and accountability.