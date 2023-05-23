The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) presented Mid-Atlantic Coatings its Excellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection Award at its annual conference and expo held in Denver March 19-22, 2023.

Mid-Atlantic Coatings honored with Excellence in Management Award for USS John C. Stennis Project

The award was specific to MAC’s participation in the USS John C. Stennis CVN-74 Aircraft Carrier Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) project in Newport News, Virginia. The Excellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection Project, an award in honor of George Campbell, recognizes superior management of a complex materials protection project involving one or multiple materials protection solutions such as cathodic protection, protective coatings, materials selection, or design. Honoring an overall project rather than an individual, this award recognizes the contributions of a management team.

“We are proud to have received this recognition,” said Vincent D’Auge, President Mid-Atlantic Coatings, adding “the expertise and cooperation of all team members were instrumental in the success of the USS John C. Stennis project.”

“As an explosion-proof lighting partner and supplier to MAC on this and other projects, Western Technology congratulates MAC for their outstanding project management as recognized by AMPP and this award,” said Jim Giese, President, Western Technology. “We share MAC’s commitments to safety, quality, cost, schedule and environmentally conscious programs and processes and look forward to future collaborative projects.”