Local economic development organization has global impact

Today, the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and the EMET – Economic Alliance Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for short and long-term exchanges between the two parties to harness and enhance collaborative and cooperative initiatives for the benefit of both regions.

“Last year, the delegation was here to begin the Sister City process with the city of Houston and to introduce Romanian mid and small businesses to Foreign Direct Investment opportunities and other potential opportunities between governmental and private entities in the region” explained Michelle Hundley, President & CEO of Stratus Public Relations and Houston partner for the delegation.

“After I introduced the delegation to the Economic Alliance, one of the delegates, Cătălin Viorel Nan, went back to Romania with the idea of creating a similar economic development organization, and the EMET – Economic Alliance Romania was created in Bucharest.”

Following the MOU signing, Daniel Juravle, Head of the Economic Cooperation Office for the city of Iasi, Romania, presented a new Industrial District Park ripe for investment and full of opportunity.

Romanian Delegation with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region representatives

“The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region represents the area that is home to the world’s largest petrochemical complex and the nation’s #1 exporting port” explains Chad Burke, President/CEO of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. “The local chemical industry consists of 60% foreign direct investment and as such, we should always be looking beyond our borders for partners in business and community.”

About the delegation

The Archipelago, the Iasi Brain Association and the Association for the Promotion of Knowledge Economics (APEC) in Romania, organized the Economic Mission under the auspices of Afaceri.ro. The mission is dedicated to capitalizing on potential collaboration between Romania and the state of Texas and aims to organize meetings with key people from universities, hospitals, private companies and public institutions.

Afaceri.ro Texas 2019 incorporates entrepreneurs and specialists in the fields of medicine, IT, academics, agriculture and animal husbandry, aeronautics, engineering, petroleum and gas, science and marketing, as well as representatives of the public administration. The mission also addresses access to the American market, understanding the specificities of doing business with the US and / or attracting investment and know-how from the United States of America to Romania.

Chad Burke, President/CEO Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Cătălin Viorel Nan, President, Alianţa Economică EMET signing the MOU.

In this year’s economic mission, delegates attended a series of meetings, work visits and documentary presentations in places such as medical centers (Texas Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Hermann, etc.), higher education institutions (Rice University, Texas University, Baylor University of Medicine, etc.), and other organizations and companies (Houston City Hall, NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, etc.)."The mission aims at participating in targeted bilateral meetings, based on information about the participating companies, organizations and Romanian products, collected before the event. Finally, the organizers of the economic mission can assist in the familiarization with the American market, " said Marius Alexa, affairs manager at Afaceri.ro