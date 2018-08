Lifting Gear Hire has completed its new training center in Bridgeview, Illinois.

This new center will be utilized to train LGH employees and customers in a quiet, temperature-controlled and classroom-style environment. It can seat up to 12 people, including the instructor, and the benches can be arranged in different configurations, depending on class size and equipment requirements.

For more information, visit http:// lgh-usa.com/news or call (800) 878-7305.