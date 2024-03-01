Join Teadit for an unforgettable Open House experience at its Geismar, Louisiana service center

Teadit, a leading provider of gaskets and sealing solutions, is thrilled to invite industry professionals and community members to an exclusive Open House event at its Geismar service center.

The event promises to be an exciting opportunity for networking, facility tours, live music, and delectable food and drinks.

Teadit's commitment to innovation and excellence extends beyond its products and services. As part of its ongoing efforts to engage with the industry and the local community, the company is thrilled to open its doors for a day of exploration and collaboration.

Event Details

Date: Mach 21st, 2024

Time: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location: Teadit Geismar Service Center

6087 Copperhead Rd, Geismar, LA, US

Highlights of the Open House

Service Center Tours: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the company's state-of-the-art facility, where its team of experts’ design, manufacture and deliver high-quality sealing solutions.

Live Music: Enjoy live musical performances throughout the day, adding a vibrant atmosphere to the event.

Food and Drink: Indulge in a variety of delicious food and refreshing beverages, generously provided for all attendees.

Networking: Connect with industry peers, exchange ideas, and build valuable professional relationships in a relaxed and engaging environment.

RSVP Now!

Teadit is are excited to welcome everyone to its Geismar service center for a day of celebration and connection. This event is an opportunity for the company to express its gratitude to its customers, partners and the local community while showcasing its commitment to innovation and service excellence in the Gulf Coast region.

Attendance at the Open House event is free, and all interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP by March 14th to secure their spot.

To RSVP or for further inquiries, please contact: Taeler Hoover at taelerh@teadit.com or Sara Mathov at saram@teadit.com

For more information about the open house click here.