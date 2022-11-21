The Board of Directors of the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturer's Association (WWEMA) has elected Bill Decker to assume the position of Chairman for its 2023-2024 term.

Industry professional assumes Chairman position for Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association

Decker has been involved with WWEMA for twenty years. During this time, he has represented WWEMA at various industry meetings including discussions with the EPA and the Made in America office, as well as participated in various WWEMA committees including chairing the marketing and member services committee. His role as Chairman includes serving on the Strategic Planning and Executive committees and providing leadership to the organization. Bill’s knowledge and expertise in the industry will continue to complement the association's mission and meeting its future goals.

Mr. Decker is currently employed by Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. (Loves Park, IL) as Vice President and General Manager of the Equipment & Services Group. Decker has been with the company since 2010 and has nearly thirty years of experience in the water/wastewater industry.