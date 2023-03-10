International provider of surface protection solutions, Integrated Global Services (IGS), has announced an exclusive long-term distribution partnership with industrial instruments and services company Iberfluid Instruments, that will increase the availability of IGS services across Spain and Portugal.

Under the new partnership, Iberfluid Instruments, with offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Seville, and Lisbon, will distribute the full portfolio of IGS solutions to the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Myke Toman IGS announces Iberfluid as new distributor for Spain and Portugal

The solutions that will be offered include HVTS, a proprietary on-site thermal spray solution to stop corrosion and erosion, the Hot-tek portfolio of online maintenance solutions, and Cetek ceramic coatings and Tube Tech fouling removal solutions, both of which improve heat transfer efficiency and reduce emissions in fired heaters.

Colin Bateman, Director of Business Development EMEA at IGS, said: “Spain and Portugal remain important markets for IGS in Europe. This new distribution partnership represents a strong commitment from both organizations to provide tailored solutions for clients in this territory that deliver proven ROI and improve process efficiencies and asset integrity.

“Iberfluid’s expertise and legacy across Spain and Portugal are undisputed and we are excited to work alongside them to leverage the availability of our solutions in this market. The partnership will allow IGS to increase its reach through Iberfluid’s five hubs in the region whilst nurturing its strong relationships and technical capabilities across a range of industries and applications.”

Gerard Morales, General Manager at Iberfluid Instruments, commented: “Iberfluid has more than 50 years of experience in supplying instruments and services for the measurement and control of industrial processes. We are confident that our distribution agreement with IGS, which offers world-class surface protection solutions, will continue to enhance our reputation and capabilities across Spain and Portugal. “

“We are looking forward to working with the local IGS teams to deliver excellent solutions and the very best customer service for clients and to expand our offering to better serve the requirements of the local market.”

Headquartered in Virginia, U.S., Integrated Global Services (IGS) is an international provider of surface protection solutions. It runs operational hubs, subsidiaries, and sales offices around the world, and has more than 35 years of experience helping customers solve metal wastage and reliability problems in mission-critical equipment.

Founded in 1972, Iberfluid Instruments provides turn-key services which cover the entire project cycle: from the planning and design of facilities, the start-up and maintenance of equipment, acceptance tests, calibrations, and other services that contribute to improving productivity and safety across heavy industry facilities.

For more information about IGS, visit: www.integratedglobal.com.

For more information about Iberfluid Instruments, visit: www.iberfluid.com.