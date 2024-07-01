Forgen awarded with Platinum Safety Award by Highwire

Forgen has been awarded with Highwire's Platinum Safety Award. The award is presented to companies registering a safety score of 95-100% in Highwire's Safety Assessment Program.

"We are honored to have won the Platinum Safety Award, which underscores our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team in upholding our Incident and Injury Free culture across all our projects. We believe that a safe workplace is the foundation for successful work, and this award motivates us to continually raise the bar in our safety practices," said Chris Shea, president of Forgen.

For more information, visit forgen.com.