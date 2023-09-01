ExxonMobil officially relocates HQ to Houston area

ExxonMobil has officially relocated its headquarters to the Houston area in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In January 2022, ExxonMobil announced it would move its headquarters by mid-2023 to Spring, Texas.

"We greatly value our long history in Irving and appreciate the strong ties we have developed in the North Texas community," said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO at ExxonMobil. "Closer collaboration and the new streamlined business model will enable the company to grow shareholder value and position ExxonMobil for success through the energy transition."

