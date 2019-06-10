ERS opens new location in Corpus Christi, Texas

Environmental Rental Services Ltd. has opened a new location in Corpus Christi, Texas, to meet the demands of new and existing customers in the area.

ERS will be able to perform rentals, sales and service of vacuum trucks and industrial cleaning equipment from this satellite yard.

We opened this location to meet the demands of new and existing customers located in the Corpus Christi area," said Jason Seaton, vice president of sales and business development for ERS. "We have a large number of national and regional customers that have locations in the area, and we wanted to provide a more convenient location to meet their rental and service needs."

ERS' new satellite yard is located at 526 Lantana St. in Corpus Christi.

For more information, visit www. ersvacrent.com or call (888) 822-7368.