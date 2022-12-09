Dudick introduces Steri-Flor UV

Dudick announced the launch of Steri-Flor UVTM.

Steri-Flor UV is a multi-functional epoxy floor coating with increased UV stability compared to conventional epoxies. It provides good resistance to common chemicals and daily traffic and may be used as a base/color coat, receiving coat, or grout coat for decorative broadcast floors.

“We saw the need to create a product that can meet the everyday demands of our flooring contractor and have good raw material availability, all while being very cost competitive. Steri-Flor UV completes the Steri Series product line up due to its increased UV stability,” said Anthony Allegra, Carboline, Global Product Line Manager.

The decorative aspect of Steri-Flor UV makes it great for public spaces like retail spaces, automotive dealerships, and veterinary clinics and workshops. Its chemical resistance means it also performs well in clean rooms and laboratories.

"The versatility of Steri-Flor UV is very exciting. It's an ideal product for distributors and contractors since it is crystal clear but will take pigment packs. Steri-Flor UV can replace the need for warehousing multiple products to build out everyday epoxy flooring systems," said David Dudick, Dudick, General Manager.

Steri-Flor UV has great flow and leveling with more UV inhibitors than most economical 100% solids epoxies. When paired with our easy-to-use color packs in the field, this product allows contractors to stock one versatile product for any number of projects.