Distran strengthens presence in the U.S. and Canada

Distran, manufacturer of ATEX certified ultrasound cameras, is growing its North American base to make gas leak detection faster, safer and more reliable in the U.S. and Canada.

Headquartered in Port Arthur, Texas, the company offers a full range of cutting-edge products, including sales and rentals. U.S. and Canadian customers can benefit from local inventory. Products can be shipped within days to O&G, petrochemical, power generation or composites manufacturing facilities. In addition, local specialists are available for demos, onsite training and other consultative services.

"The U.S. and Canada are among the most important regions for Distran," said Chuck Britten, GM at Distran, USA. "Our ultrasonic acoustic cameras are already in use at numerous refineries and chemical plants for a variety of activities such as turnarounds, startup and commissioning and preventative maintenance. With our new U.S. location, we can now serve our North American customers in an even faster and more efficient way."

For more information, visit distran.swiss/en/home.