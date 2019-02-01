College named 2018 Math Pathways Exemplar Award recipient

San Jacinto College was recently named a 2018 Math Pathways Exemplar Award recipient, presented by the Texas Association of Community Colleges, the Texas Success Center and the Dana Center Mathematics Pathways at the 2018 Texas Pathways Institute in Dallas.

Celebrating San Jacinto College's 2018 Math Pathways Exemplar Award are, from left, San Jacinto College's Tanya Madrigal, Ryan Martinets, Regan Boudra, Joanie DeForest, Dr. Rebecca Goosen, Dr. Laurel Williamson, DeRhonda McWaine and Ann Tate. Photo credit: Amanda Fenwick, San Jacinto College.

Chosen among 38 Texas community colleges, the award recognizes the college's work in developing and implementing co-requisite math courses, combining college preparatory and college-level math into one course, and its continued efforts to strategically align specific math courses with the student's chosen degree pathway that provide them with the necessary math skills for that career field. This allows students to complete their math requirements earlier, saving them time and money in completing their associate degree or technical certificate.

