CMCo Management Resources awarded prestigious contract to support Montana refinery turnarounds in 2024 and 2025

CMCo, a leading turnaround & project support service provider in the oil and gas sector, is thrilled to announce its recent contract award to support refinery turnaround activities in Montana for the years Spring & Fall 2024 and 2025.

This significant achievement underscores CMCo's commitment to excellence and its capability to deliver comprehensive turnaround management services to its esteemed clients.

As part of this strategic partnership, CMCo will leverage its extensive expertise and innovative solutions to assist in turnaround planning, logistics, scheduling, and cost management for two of its key clients in Montana. This collaboration is set to enhance operational efficiency, ensure project completion within timelines, and optimize cost-effectiveness, thereby reinforcing the operational success of the refineries involved.

CMCo's CEO remarked, "We are honored to be chosen as the trusted partner for our clients in Montana. This opportunity not only strengthens our presence in the oil and gas sector but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions. Our team is excited to bring its wealth of knowledge and experience to these Turnaround projects, ensuring that the 2024 and 2025 turnarounds are executed Safety , on Time and under Budget."

Turnarounds are critical for the maintenance, safety, and efficiency of refineries. CMCo's approach to turnaround management encompasses meticulous planning, robust logistics, precise scheduling, and transparent cost management. By addressing these core components, CMCo aims to minimize downtime, ensure safety standards, and optimize the performance of the refineries, thereby supporting their clients' goals for sustainable operation and profitability.

For more information, visit www.cmcoservices.com or contact CMCo Media Relations at info@cmcoservices.com or by phone at 409-344-0016.