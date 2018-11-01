CLIMAX|H&S Tool to host open house in Wadsworth, Ohio

CLIMAX|H&S Tool will hold an open house 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 and Thursday, Nov. 29, at the H&S Tool facility in Wadsworth, Ohio. During the open house, CLIMAX|H&S Tool will showcase its latest portable machining, welding and advanced valve testing technology and products, including the new CLIMAX FF5300 ID Mount Flange Facer, the new CALDER Turn-Around-Tester™, the H&S Tool Speed Facer OD Mount Flange Facer and several other products.

Other technologies on display will be the low-pressure safety interlock systems, patented remote feed and tripping systems for flange facing and pipe cutting machines, and unique chucking systems for lapping and grinding of studded valves. Technical experts will be available to answer questions, and giveaways and lunch will be provided. H&S Tool’s facility is located at 715 Weber Drive, Wadsworth, OH 44281.

For more information, visit www.hstool.com or call (330) 336-4550.