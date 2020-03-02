Cherry Companies awarded 2020 Michael J. Casbon Safety Award

Cherry Companies was honored to receive the 2020 Michael J. Casbon Safety Award during the National Demolition Association’s 47th Annual Banquet & Gala on February 25, 2020. Winners of this award are recognized for their commitment to safety. With 202,390 man-hours, Cherry placed in the largest of three categories. “It is an honor to receive this award,” said Ivan Svec, President of Cherry, “We could not have earned this recognition without the performance of our people and their commitment to safety in everything they do.”

Cherry Companies is a Houston-based stabilized and recycled materials supplier and demolition company, founded in 1952. Recently acquired by Arcosa, a Dallas-based conglomerate, Cherry recycles more than three million tons of concrete and asphalt annually. Cherry also specializes in demolishing, dismantling, and removing all types of structures – including highways, commercial buildings, and industrial plants.

For more information about Cherry Companies, please visit www.cherrycompanies.com or call (713) 987-0000.