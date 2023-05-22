Chemex Global announces office relocation and expansion to accommodate accelerated growth

Chemex Global, LLC, a full-service EPF/EPCM firm, announces that it has relocated its headquarters to a larger office space nearby in Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands.

Chemex Global, which celebrated its forty-fifth year in business this year, leverages its new office space to provide expanded services for its clients while providing new internal operational efficiencies. The new office also provides Chemex employees with an improved, state-of-the-art workspace to facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, while providing the company with further room for growth.

“We are excited to have relocated to our new office space in The Woodlands,” said Doran Oancia, President and CEO of Chemex Global. “This move is a significant milestone for Chemex. The new office space better accommodates our growing team and allows room for additional talent, so we continue to provide industry-leading service and support to our clients.”

The new address for Chemex Global is:

1735 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1200, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Phone: 346-388-6100