CAM Industrial Solutions LLC renews 5-year mechanical services contract with DOW in Plaquemine, Louisiana

CAM Industrial Solutions LLC (CAM Industrial Solutions) is thrilled to announce the successful renewal of its mechanical services contract, extending for another 5 years at DOW's facilities in Plaquemine, Louisiana.

"We are delighted about the opportunity to continue supporting DOW across multiple geographies," remarked Mick Kaefer, CAM Industrial Solutions President “This renewal reinforces our belief that our clients are enthusiastic about our momentum under new ownership and their continued faith in us to deliver safe and quality maintenance solutions on their sites across North America every day.”