BrandSafway wins national innovation award

BrandSafway

BrandSafway has been named the 2018 winner of the Innovation Award from the Scaffold and Access Industry Association (SAIA). BrandSafway received the award during the 2018 SAIA Annual Convention and Exposition for a uniquely engineered solution designed for the Reimagine 900 revitalization project at 900 North Michigan Ave. on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

The access solution designed for the project centered around BrandSafway’s Spider® suspended swing stages and the HAKI® aluminum truss system. BrandSafway is the primary distributor of HAKI products in North America.

BrandSafway worked with building engineers to determine safe load limits and to develop a solution that could be put together quickly, completing assembly a week-and-a-half faster than expected to finish the project on time.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or call (800) 558-4772.