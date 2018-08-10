Blastco completes elevated tank project at Fort Polk, Louisiana

Blastco recently recoated the exterior and interior surfaces of a 1-million-gallon elevated water tank at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Blastco recently recoated the exterior and interior surfaces of a 1-million-gallon elevated water tank, which welcomes visitors to Fort Polk, Louisiana. Blastco's 10-man crew found a number of challenges, but the project was a success and completed in eight months.

"This was a large carbon steel tank," said Blastco General Manager Steve Wissing. "It was a big job. But the client was more than happy, and our team did a really good job."

For more information, visit www. tfwarren.com/companies/blastco or call (832) 299-3200.