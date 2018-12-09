AWS names RCC welding center an Accredited Testing Facility

The American Welding Society (AWS) has named Randolph Community College’s (RCC’s) Archdale Welding Center an Accredited Testing Facility (ATF). The AWS Accredited Test Facility program establishes minimum requirements for test facilities, their personnel and equipment to qualify for accreditation to test and qualify welders.

Students of the American Welding Society tests at RCC

The designation means RCC’s Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) can test welders for AWS certifications recognized anywhere in the world. RCC is one of only five AWS Accredited Testing Facilities sites in North Carolina.

“Our welding program has attained the very highest level of quality and excellence,” said RCC President Bob Shackleford. “This AWS Testing Facility accreditation opens wonderful new doors of opportunity for our students and graduates.”

For more information, visit www.AWS.org or call (800) 443-9353.