Aspen Aerogels opens Advanced Thermal Barrier Center in Marlborough, MA

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., a technology leader in aerogel-based sustainability and electrification solutions, announced that the Company is celebrating the opening of its cutting-edge engineering and rapid prototyping facility in Marlborough, MA, located 45 minutes outside Boston.

Aspen's Advanced Thermal Barrier Center (ATBC) will be the engineering hub of PyroThin cell-to-cell barriers, which help manufacturers optimize the safety and performance of battery packs for eMobility and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

The opening of this 59,000-square-foot facility upholds Aspen Aerogels' commitment to supporting the growth of the electrification movement. As electric batteries continue improving to meet performance requirements, thermal runaway events dampen public acceptance of eMobility technology. PyroThin thermal barriers are at the forefront of thermal runaway propagation protection.

"Our strategy is to leverage our Aerogel Technology Platform® into large important markets, especially those with sustainability and electrification themes," said Don Young, President and CEO. "The ATBC is designed to be the center of our customer-facing work as we continue to establish ourselves as an important industry resource and play an essential role in battery safety and performance."

Thermal runaway propagation is a complex challenge where there is not a one-size-fits-most solution. PyroThin cell-to-cell barriers are optimized based on the manufacturer's performance and critical safety requirements. The Advanced Thermal Barrier Center highlights Aspen's dedication to a collaborative approach. Located 45 minutes outside Boston, global manufacturers can travel to the ATBC to collaborate with engineers in real time and take advantage of its rapid prototyping capabilities. In addition to customer-facing engineering services, the Advanced Thermal Barrier Center will also house the commercialization of the next generation of thermal runaway solutions.

Corby Whitaker, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, commented, "Aspen Aerogels is thrilled to inaugurate our new Technology Center for Thermal Barriers, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in thermal management. This facility represents a significant milestone for our company and reinforces our determination in solving the world's toughest challenges. We aim to revolutionize thermal mechanical barrier technologies for battery electric vehicles, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and driving sustainable value. We look forward to collaborating with industry partners, academia, and customers to create transformative solutions that will shape the future of thermal management."

Aspen Aerogels is hosting an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 7th at 9:30 am to celebrate the facility's opening.