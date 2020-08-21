Aquajet offers aftersales services for North American customers

Photo courtesy Aquajet Aquajet representatives are located throughout the U.S. and Canada and can quicklytravel to a jobsite for training, which is included with the sale of each machine.

Through the parts warehouse in Monroe, Washington, combined with the service and demonstration facilities in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Stanhope, New Jersey, Aquajet offers fast, reliable support for customers across North America – increasing productivity and shortening lead times. Because of this, Aquajet provides increased equipment inventory, enhanced parts availability, and high-caliber aftersales service and support in North America.

“Aquajet is committed to providing the best equipment and customer support in the industry,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director. “That’s why we continually work to improve our products and solutions. Recent expansions to our equipment, parts and service facilities allow us to up our game and provide even better service and support for our North American customers.”

Shared with Brokk Inc., the recently expanded Stanhope, New Jersey, equipment distribution and service facility offers the company more space for increased equipment inventory. Additionally, the added space allows the Stanhope team to offer demonstrations onsite, providing an ideal setting for customers to experience Aquajet’s versatile and innovative Hydrodemolition robots and choose models and attachments best suited to their needs. The Stanhope facility also offers select equipment servicing by appointment.

In addition, recent upgrades to the parts warehouse in Monroe, Washington, enhance parts availability for Aquajet Hydrodemolition robots and accessories. An ample inventory of parts ensures fast delivery – often overnight under normal circumstances. In addition to swift delivery, Aquajet provides experienced technicians available by phone at 1-800-621-7856 to help customers quickly identify issues, recommend required parts, and process the order over the phone. This direct service significantly reduces downtime.

The demonstration and service center in St. Joseph, Missouri, houses a complete service complex with a wash bay, workshop and welding station. A staff of full-time technicians provides the best possible solutions, reducing lead times on services from troubleshooting and routine maintenance to repairs and refurbishment. The process starts with a thorough inspection and analysis of all critical machine components. From there, technicians and owners can walk through the various options to match machine capabilities to operation needs.

The service team welcomes customer mechanics to assist in repair or refurbishment of their equipment, allowing them the opportunity to learn more about the care and maintenance of their machines. Replacement parts are backed by a 12-month warranty against manufacturing defects. The facility also offers space for equipment demonstrations and training opportunities.

Aquajet representatives are located throughout the U.S. and Canada and can quickly travel to work facility or job site for training, which is included with the sale of each machine. Trainers guide the whole team through safety practices, operation and service of the equipment. Upon successful completion of training, operators receive an operator license. Aquajet representatives also travel to job sites for troubleshooting assistance.

“We understand that unscheduled downtime means lost revenue,” Simonsson said. “Our service team makes sure our customers not only have the necessary training to properly operate the equipment, but have quick access to parts inventory, equipment evaluations, and repair and refurbishment services to keep their operations up and running.”

For more information on Aquajet’s equipment, parts and aftersales services, call 1-800-621-7856 or visit www.aquajet.se. Customers can also contact their local agents for localized parts and service support.