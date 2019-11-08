Alsco recognized for protecting Utah's national parks

The Utah Board of Tourism Development recently released a proclamation recognizing Alsco Inc. for demonstrating corporate and social responsibility during the shutdown of the federal government last winter.

Alsco donated $100,000 to help ensure Utah's parks were welcoming and clean for visitors. While another shutdown is not imminent, Alsco's altruism recognized the challenge national parks face with limited budget and staff by providing an important and timely financial backstop and support for high-impact projects.

The board's proclamation commended Alsco's leadership, co-CEOs Robert and Kevin Steiner, for their vision and commitment to helping the state tackle a big challenge with private sector solutions.

For more information, visit www.alsco.com or call (800) 408-0208.