All GCA facilities honored with NACWA Peak Performance Awards

All Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) wastewater treatment facilities were recently recognized by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) for their excellence in operational performance and permit compliance in 2020.

Through the NACWA’s Peak Performance Awards, gold awards were presented to GCA’s Bayport Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility, the Blackhawk Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facility, the 40-Acre Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility and the Odessa South Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility. The Washburn Tunnel Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility received a silver award.

“In a year with pandemic challenges, our workers continued to provide essential services for our communities, industry and the environment,” said Liz Fazio Hale, general manager and CEO of GCA. “GCA is proud that all of its facilities were nationally recognized for their exceptional performance and commitment to protecting the waters of the state of Texas.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.