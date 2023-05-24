AFPM: Renewable diesel v. biodiesel - What’s the difference?

Renewable diesel demand is booming. U.S. refiners produced 2.6 billion gallons of the lower-carbon fuel in 2022, and that production capacity could double in the next two years.

At the same time, growth in biodiesel production is plateauing. In 2022, EIA estimates the U.S. had about 2.3 billion barrels of biodiesel capacity — which means 2022 is the first year that renewable diesel production exceeded biodiesel production.

Both renewable diesel and biodiesel play important roles in a more sustainable transportation sector. But do you know what the differences between these two fuels are?