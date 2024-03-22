ADM names Integrated Global Services as a 2023 Supplier Award winner

Integrated Global Services, Inc. (IGS) has been named a 2023 Supplier Award winner by ADM, a global leader in sustainability sourced solutions from nature. ADM honored seven companies based on superior performance and the ability to deliver exceptional value to ADM and its customers.

“ADM’s purpose is to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life, and we cannot achieve that purpose without strong partners who share our values and our commitment to driving innovation through collaboration,” said Wade Wright, ADM Vice President, Global Indirect Procurement. “That’s why we’re excited to recognize these seven suppliers and vendors who have demonstrated excellence in safety, service, sustainability, quality, and value while helping us deliver for customers and consumers around the world. We are very excited to announce IGS as a recipient this year.”

The award criteria was based on both hard and soft data points from the supplier scorecard process, as well as direct feedback from ADM stakeholders. Awards were presented to non-commodity suppliers across seven categories: Value in Excellence, Safety Excellence, Quality, Sustainability, Service in Excellence, Supplier Diversity, and Supplier of the Year.

Integrated Global Services received the Supplier Safety award this year.

“IGS is incredibly honored to receive this award from one of our most trusted and respected customers. Our commitment to safety and quality is a foundational element of our business and this is reflected in the fact that since 2019, we have scored 4.85 out of 5 for quality commitment and 4.8 out of 5 for site execution, safety and schedule adherence, surveying more than 150 clients,” said CEO and President, Rich Crawford. “ADM challenges us to become a better company in so many respects, and it’s an honor to be recognized by a strategic partner for our commitment to building a reputation for safety. Our vision is to be recognized as the most valued surface solutions company in the world for mission-critical equipment. As such, our loyal, diverse team of more than 700 personnel globally are very proud to receive this award today,” he concluded.