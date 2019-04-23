ABC members invest $1.6 billion in workforce development annually, new survey finds

Associated Builders and Contractors contractor members from across the United States invested $1.6 billion to educating their employees in 2018, up from $1.1 billion in 2013, according to a 2019 ABC Workforce Development Survey. This 45% increase in spending resulted in nearly twice as many course attendees—more than 980,000—receiving craft, leadership and safety education to advance their careers in commercial and industrial construction last year.

The surge in spending on education demonstrates ABC contractor members’ commitment to developing employees, which is producing results in recruiting and retaining a skilled, safe, and productive workforce. On an annual basis, ABC member contractors invest an average of $117,679, or 8.3% of payroll on workforce development and education.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 629,000 men and women are employed in the state of Texas, with an average wage of $18.95 per hour. ABC of Greater Houston and its educational affiliate, Construction & Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF), is working to provide workforce development opportunities to the Houston area. Through its middle school Girls Construction Camp, High School Training Programs, and various craft and leadership training programs, ABC and CMEF are working to pave a pathway for the current and incoming workforce.

To learn more about ABC’s workforce development initiatives, visit www.abchouston.org.