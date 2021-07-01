Build for better outcomes: Why deep foundations specialists should be on your planning team

Every large capital project has its share of risks and uncertainties. Those unknowns are multiplied when the project requires deep foundation design and construction. Subsurface work can derail project plans if thorough due diligence isn’t conducted on the front end. Excavation is the wrong time to discover the pile type or deep foundation system is not suitable for actual conditions.

Owners and general contractors can mitigate this risk by engaging a deep foundations team early in the planning process. Including the deep foundations team in collaborative planning can help owners, contractors and the design team identify key unknowns before construction documents, budgets and schedules are set. As a result, the project team will have the information it needs to design the right foundations for the unique requirements at each project site.

Mitigating Deep Foundation Challenges from the Start

An experienced deep foundations team can provide more than pile driving services. It can also offer key insights for mitigating risks and challenges that could snarl the project after construction begins. For example, the deep foundations team can offer expertise on:

Selecting the most constructable and economical deep foundation solution based on the project’s location, soil properties, resource requirements and construction logistics

Procuring materials as early as possible to avoid delays related to long lead times

Planning site logistics to develop the best, most efficient routes for heavy haul trucks and deliveries to improve traffic flow and safety

The deep foundations team can also optimize pile design by conducting a test pile program. In fact, when it comes to deep foundation design, one of the most common oversights we see is the underinvestment of preconstruction dollars on soil and pile testing. Skipping this step can lead to significant field-generated change orders that negatively impact both the schedule and budget.

It also shortchanges opportunities for value engineering. For example, on a recent project, we evaluated proposed pile types based on unique soil conditions. The exercise revealed that the proposed pile size was not required throughout the site. Our team used this information to optimize the pile lengths to meet the loading conditions – and in the process, save our project partner money.

Plan the Work and Work the Plan

Detailed planning documents are key to ensuring risks are identified and managed. And the best way to ensure detailed plans are in place is to bring all project partners to the table as early as possible.

At a minimum, a preconstruction plan for deep foundations should:

Identify the risks associated with the selected deep foundation system, which will vary depending on the pile type

Include a detailed inspection test plan

Provide guidance and support mechanisms for non-conforming piles

Owners can use this information to compile a master plan that will help all trades coordinate their work.

At Baker Gulf Coast Industrial (BGCI), we provide our clients with a constructability plan and a correlating P6 schedule during the bidding phase. The plans clearly identify how we intend to construct and sequence the project. Our clients gain a clear understanding of our vision, and our team can confirm our plans align with our clients’ needs and expectations.

How Baker Gulf Coast Industrial Offers More Value

Finding the right deep foundations team is paramount to getting the most value from the collaborative planning process. That starts by working with a team with proven expertise in deep foundations and familiarity with industry requirements.

At BGCI, we specialize in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and chemical industries. We understand the particularly rigorous administration, quality and safety requirements typical of these projects. Further, our Deep Foundations team offers a full suite of deep foundations disciplines, providing general contractors with more options to best meet the needs of their projects. We also prefer to partner with our clients as early in the process as possible so that together, we can build a better plan for flawless execution. Regardless of when we are brought on board, our target is to deliver superior project outcomes on projects of all sizes and complexities – on land, over water or with limited access.

