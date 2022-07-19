What is a Gas Detection Wearable: Top questions about connected safety technology

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The number of workplace injuries remains nearly unchanged year-over-year, with more than 2 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses reported by provide industry employees in 2019.¹

And up to 90% of workplace injuries can be attributed to human error.²

While PPE has not traditionally had the capabilities to help prevent human error, the latest safety innovations, such as gas detection wearables, can help provide the visibility and data-driven insights to help create adaptable, proactive safety programs and establish a culture of behavior-based safety.

But what is a gas detection wearable? What are the benefits of connected safety technology? Here are answers to those top questions:

What is a gas detection wearable?

A gas detection wearable, such as the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable, is designed to be worn by each individual worker, on his/her person, while on the jobsite. With a wearable detector that can simply clip directly on to apparel or other PPE, such as a fall harness, lone workers can be monitored in real-time to help provide critical data points about on-site workers to off-site safety managers, including emergency monitoring.

What makes the ALTAIR io 4 different from other gas detectors?

Compared to other portable gas detectors and other MSA ALTAIR detectors, the new ALTAIR io 4 was built to be connected from the ground-up. The ALTAIR io 4 device’s automatic CAT-M LTE cellular connectivity right out-of-the-box enables instant connection to MSA Grid cloud-based software.

With the ALTAIR io 4, you no longer need to involve IT teams or add a software service separately; the technology simplifies safety rather than making it more complicated. The device goes beyond only local alarm capabilities; its automatic integration with MSA’s Grid cloud-based software means that safety managers have visibility of lone workers and remote worksites instantly.

What is the durability rating of the ALTAIR io 4?

The ALTAIR io 4 was tested under the harshest conditions. It has a military-grade durability rating, ability to survive a 25-foot drop test, and exposure to extreme temperatures. It has a dust and waterproof IP68 rating, and was tested through a 60-minute tumble test and 60-minute vibration table test.

The io 4 also features the industry-leading XCELL® sensors that are expected of MSA detectors.

What are the benefits of connected safety technology for gas detection?

A connected work program for gas detection can provide the visibility that is needed to manage large teams of workers and help establish a behavior-based culture of safety. Connected hardware and software solutions can provide real-time data such as worker location and how the detector is being used by each worker – which can all help inform safety training. With real-time visibility of lone workers, safety managers can help make sure those workers are protected, with instant alerts.

What is the MSA Connected Work Platform?

The Connected Work Platform includes hardware and software solutions to help build connections between workers and worksites to provide actionable data that helps safety managers create safer and more efficient work environments.

Included in the Connected Work Platform are:

The ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable MSA Grid cloud-based software MSA+ subscription offerings

The ALTAIR io 4 drives the platform, making the connection between the device as a gas detectors and the software that provides the data and insights to help your safety program.

How does MSA+ work?

MSA+ is a subscription program including hardware and software, that gives you access to powerful cloud-based solutions enabling faster implementation, increased warranty coverage and automatic software and firmware upgrades – with minimal capital expense.

The ALTAIR io 4 is only available through an MSA+ subscription. Benefits include:

Devices are always under warranty for subscribers

Minimal capex expense through monthly or annual subscriptions

New features and functionality are pushed routinely to Grid software and your fleet for instant—and ongoing—improvements to your safety program

What are the subscription options for the ALTAIR io 4 and Grid?

Based on what your safety program needs, you can choose from three levels of Grid software service – Grid Compliance Service, Grid Fleet Manager, or Grid Live Monitor – with pricing based on a 36-, 48-, or 60-month subscription plan.

Find out more about the ALTAIR io 4 Gas Detection Wearable and MSA Connected Work Platform MSA Safety.