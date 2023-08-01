NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In today's fast-paced industrial landscape, managing and reporting maintenance activities can be a daunting and time-consuming task.

VisualAIM's revolutionary Mechanical Integrity Suite (MIS): Streamlining maintenance activities and transforming operations

The old-fashioned, complex, and costly processes of the past are no longer sustainable in a world that demands efficiency and accuracy. That's why VisualAIM has developed its innovative MI platform, a web application designed to revolutionize the way you handle maintenance operations.

Gone are the days of struggling with tedious and convoluted processes. With VisualAIM's MI platform, you can finally experience the ease and efficiency for which you’ve been longing. Meticulously crafted with a deep understanding of customer requirements, our platform offers an incredibly intuitive interface that requires no extensive training or IT support. Seamlessly manage and report your maintenance information and events with confidence, knowing that you have a reliable and user-friendly tool at your fingertips.

By harnessing the power of VisualAIM's MI platform, you can enhance the accuracy of your maintenance data, optimize equipment effectiveness, and mitigate risks. Above all, this platform saves you valuable time and money. Our scalable subscription pricing is below that of our competitors, making VisualAIM an affordable and cost-effective solution.

Flexibility is at the core of VisualAIM's MI platform, thanks to our asset-centric philosophy. You have unparalleled control over your operations, allowing you to tailor the platform to suit your specific needs. The baseline modules – asset inventory, structure, and reports – form the foundation of our comprehensive MI Suite, enabling you to unleash the full potential of your operations.

Let's take a closer look at the key features and benefits offered by VisualAIM's MI platform:

Asset classifications properties: Easily categorize and classify your assets, providing you with a clear overview of your inventory.

Achieve compliance for API/ASME standards: Our platform ensures that you meet industry standards such as API/ASME (510, 570, 580, 581, 571, 574, 653, Section VIII Div 1, and more).

Baseline and customizable data fields: VisualAIM's MI platform provides both essential baseline data and the flexibility to customize additional data fields as per your requirements.

Inspection work planning: Efficiently plan and schedule inspections to optimize maintenance activities.

Customizable asset strategies: Tailor asset strategies to suit your unique operational needs, ensuring maximum effectiveness and longevity.

Non-conformance/recommendations tracking: Keep track of non-conformances and recommendations to address potential issues proactively.

Previous inspections history: Access the complete history of past inspections to make informed decisions and monitor asset performance.

Risk and time-based support: Leverage our platform's risk and time-based functionalities to prioritize maintenance tasks effectively.

Integration with CMMS systems: Seamlessly assign work orders and integrate with CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) for enhanced workflow management.

Quantitative risk assessment support: Evaluate risk-based API 580/581 and optimize inspection scheduling and understanding of asset damage mechanism susceptibilities.

CML/TML definitions: Easily define Condition Monitoring Locations (CML) and Thickness Measurement Locations (TML) to measure corrosion.

Shooter sheets and Bluetooth/wireless support: Streamline data collection using shooter sheets and take advantage of Bluetooth/wireless support for seamless data transfer.

Historical thickness tracking and corrosion/remaining life calculations: Monitor asset thickness and calculate corrosion rates and remaining asset life for effective asset management.

Upgrade your maintenance operations with VisualAIM's MIS platform today. Say goodbye to outdated processes and welcome a new era of streamlined efficiency and control.

Learn more at visualaim.com.