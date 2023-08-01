NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Today’s modern refineries, manufacturing sites, and terminals are a complex labyrinth of valves, pipes, tanks, and other assets that require ongoing maintenance to sustain around-the-clock operations.

VisualAIM's Mechanical Integrity Suite (MIS) revolutionizes asset management

Traditionally, asset management is a laborious and time-consuming process for asset managers who are working to balance the demands for reliability and increased capacity.

The need for alignment of maintenance operations, risk analysis, performance optimization, and scalability led the team at Visual Aim to develop the Mechanical Integrity Suite (MIS). The user-friendly platform prioritizes assets and grants complete control of their management to asset managers, field personnel, and stakeholders throughout the company.

Organizational asset management presents many challenges and the MIS platform streamlines maintenance activities, reporting, and efficiency while saving time and money. The MIS increases data fidelity across the organization, which enables better decision-making, optimizes equipment efficiency and this digital transformation can be achieved in weeks, not months.

The MIS platform is a web application that consists of three primary modules that are the foundation of your asset management system: asset inventory, structure, and reports. Users can collaborate on the platform from anywhere with internet access and your data is securely stored in a single database with minimum input from the information technology team.

The asset inventory module is the central hub for asset creation and editing. This module contains a complete list of all assets in the database and their properties can be easily modified with group identifiers (identity, design/construction, minimum thickness, etc.), asset classifications such as API 581 Risk Modeling and time-based inspection planning for every asset type. These assets can also have linked files and customizable nomenclators for quick reference.

Enterprise asset management is a complex workflow and the MIS Structure module organizes your assets into a parent/child hierarchy. Simply define a plant, unit, or system and then attach an asset to it in the asset inventory module. The structure module also enables field-level API compliant inspections with a mobile device. Personnel can perform internal/external visual inspections with the ability to capture a photo of the asset and sync it directly to the asset’s profile.

The reports module combines these layers into an easy-to-use dashboard for visualizing your organization’s assets. You can use detailed queries to drill down to individual assets or look at the bigger picture with comprehensive cross-facility analysis of asset inventory, quantitative risk 581 insights, and much more.

The MIS can be expanded to include inspection work planning with work order assignment, inspection history, risk/time-based support, and integration with CMMS systems. The platform also supports IDMS with CML/TML property definitions, shooter sheets with wireless data collection, historical thickness tracking, and corrosion/remaining life calculations.

The future of asset maintenance and management is here with VisualAIM's innovative MIS. Revolutionize the way you manage mechanical integrity, unleash the full potential of your assets, and drive your operations towards success. Make the switch to VisualAIM's MIS platform today and unlock a new era of maintenance excellence.

Digitally transform your operations — in weeks — with the MIS.

Learn more at visualaim.com.