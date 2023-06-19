Valley Forge & Bolt launches android application accessory

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The electronics engineering team at Valley Forge & Bolt Mfg. Co. have completed the first iteration of their SPC4® Data Logger app.

Valley Forge and Bolt launches android application accessory

This milestone is a critical move in the company’s continued advancements in technology to provide a broader range of load indicating solutions. This application, paired with the SPC4® 406A Electronic Meter, is a user-friendly solution for monitoring fastener load in environments that require a Bluetooth connection.

“We saw the need to update the functionality of our 600A meter,” said Dirk Halley, Projects Engineering Manager at Valley Forge & Bolt Mfg. Co. “Our objective was to further improve the user-friendly features of the meter and take advantage of this data-driven environment that we are seeing customers and partners move towards.”

The original handheld 406A Electronic Meter provides an accurate and convenient method to measure an SPC4® fastener, recording the actual tension within critical joints. The new application accessory will further allow field users to port and aggregate fastener health data from any SPC4® to an Android device and store it in a configurable array set up by the customer.

After a simple set up and calibration, users can configure the app with their specific equipment and site details to monitor target clamp load during both fastener installations and routine inspection. This improved load monitoring method allows end users to pinpoint problems, optimize installation time, reduce downtime, and share data with key stakeholders at any time. This new advancement will provide numerous advantages in industries such as mining, power generation, as well as O&G applications. This application is available on the google play app store and is available for purchase with new SPC4® technology which can be retrofitted for a variety of applications.

About The SPC4® load verifying system

In practical applications, SPC4® data is used to make both installation and maintenance faster and more accurate, create more effective maintenance schedules and give crucial, early insight into fastener and machine behaviors that might lead to premature failure. With this foresight into the bolt loading of joints, problems can be corrected before bolt failure. The net gain is increased productivity, performance and safety, combined with savings of time and money.

For more information, visit vfbolts.com or download the app now.