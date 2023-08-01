NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Unlocking the potential of 3D facility scanning: Enhancing efficiency and safety

In today's fast-paced industrial landscape, optimizing efficiency and ensuring safety within facilities are top priorities for businesses. However, traditional scanning methods have their limitations, often taking weeks to complete and incurring high costs.

Thankfully, the emergence of 3D facility scanning has revolutionized the way businesses capture facility data, offering remarkable advantages in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness, and improvements in safety, planning, and operational efficiency. 3D facility scanning can transform facility management, along with many other benefits.

Swift and comprehensive data capture:

3D facility scanning provides a transformative solution for capturing comprehensive facility data in a short timeframe. With a single scan covering an entire facility, spanning hundreds of thousands of square feet, businesses can rapidly gather detailed information. Unlike traditional methods that can take weeks, 3D scanning can be completed within just 24 hours. This swift process empowers businesses to access crucial data promptly, enabling them to make informed decisions and take immediate action when necessary.

Integration of 2D facility drawings and GIS satellite views:

Advantages over traditional scanning methods:

Compared to traditional scanning methods, 3D facility scanning offers numerous advantages. Firstly, it significantly reduces the time required for data capture, allowing facilities to be fully scan-captured within 3-4 days with just one technician. This expedites the availability of data, enabling businesses to commence analysis and decision-making promptly. Furthermore, the costs associated with equipment and technicians are considerably lower than those incurred with traditional scanning, ensuring cost-effectiveness without compromising quality.

Enhanced safety and planning:

The comprehensive and high-quality data provided by 3D facility scanning plays a vital role in enhancing safety and planning within facilities. It allows personnel to identify isolation and lock-out/tag-out points without the need for field visits, minimizing potential risks. Moreover, the scanning process assists in locating contact corrosion points, soil-to-earth interfaces, and hazards associated with upcoming work. This information enables pre-planning of work activities, improving efficiency and reducing operational downtime. Additionally, accurate scaffold measurements can be taken for construction and turnaround activities, optimizing resource allocation and streamlining project execution.

Empowering training and verification processes:

The integration of 3D scans with VR solutions, such as the Oculus Quest 2, offers an immersive training experience for operations and maintenance personnel. By accessing and exploring scanned models within a virtual environment, new personnel can familiarize themselves with the facility layout, equipment, and processes, improving their competency and reducing training time. Additionally, the ability to verify as-built conditions in the field against digital models and drawings ensures accurate information and promotes alignment between digital assets and physical infrastructure.

3D Facility Scanning unlocks tremendous potential for enhancing efficiency and safety within facilities. Its swift data capture, integration of 2D drawings and GIS satellite views, cost-effectiveness, and ability to improve safety, planning, and training make it an invaluable tool for facility management. By embracing this technology, businesses can stay ahead of the curve, optimize operations, and create a safer working environment.

