Top tips to choose tube plugs

Heat Exchanger tube plugs are needed when there is a hole or significant wear in any tube.

This helps to block off the flow of gas or liquid to the damaged tube, allowing the rest of the system to continue running with minimal impact to efficiency. When you require tube plugs, you may be wondering which is the best type for your needs. In this article, we share with you some tips to choose tube plugs.

Types of plugs

When it comes to choosing tube plugs, you will first have to be familiar with the different types available. While designs have evolved over the years to increase maximum sealing area and ensure top efficiency, you can still find a wide variety on the market and it’s up to you to identify the one that best suits your needs.

Below is a list of the different types of tube plugs available:

One-Piece Plugs: These tapered plugs are typically used in low-pressure vessels. They are installed by being swedged or welded to the tube or tubesheet. This helps to contain and prevent leaks due to the small contact seal it creates. However, there is a chance of more leaks being produced as the heat or force produced when welding or swedging the tube plug can deform the tube sheet, causing neighboring pipes to deform alongside it.

Two-Piece Plugs: These plugs are similarly used in low-pressure vessels, and they provide a more secure sealing zone than their one-piece counterparts. Because of the additional rings and pins present in two-piece plugs, they create a larger sealing area. Keep in mind that there is still the chance of dislodgement during operation as it makes use of the same installation method as one-piece plugs.

Mechanical Plug: The creation of the Torq N' Seal® mechanical plug offered a better option than hammer in or welded plugs. Considered the most secure method of plugging heat exchanger tubes, Torq N' Seal® Heat Exchanger Plugs have a wide sealing area and a sealing capacity up to 7,000 psi. As they can be used in all pressure applications, this makes them more versatile than alternatives. Plus they are installed with just a torque wrench in under 60 seconds each, by far the simplest installation on the market.

Material

Material is another factor to consider when choosing tube plugs. It’s best to choose the same material as the tube or one that is compatible. Choosing an incompatible material can result in problems such as rusting, corrosion, or galvanic reactions. Additionally, matching the materials ensures the important material properties such as hardness and coefficient of thermal expansion are the same. This is important because the hardness will affect how well the Torq N’ Seal ® plug ‘bites’ into the tube to create the mechanical seal. After installation, the identical thermal expansion coefficients will make sure the plug does not become dislodged during startup or shutdown of the unit when temperatures fluctuate. Torq N’ Seal ® offers a large inventory of materials and sizes to suit any application.

Size

Another essential factor is the size of the tube plug. A plug that is too small or too big will not be able to effectively seal off a hole in your pipe. Always make sure to get precise measurements before making a purchase. Contact a Torq N’ Seal® engineer for help with sizing the plugs correctly. We can help walk you through average versus minimum wall tubes, expected expansion due to rolling, and other common sizing concerns.

Come to Torq N’ Seal® for tube plugs

If you are looking to purchase tube plugs for your heat exchanger needs, come to Torq N’ Seal®. In our online shop, you can find the latest range of Torq N’ Seal mechanical plugs that are highly effective and come with no risk of dislodgement. We serve both domestic and international clients in a wide range of energy-related industries. To get a quote for the condenser tube plugs or heat exchanger tube plugs you require, please contact us today.