Top five hazards for oil and gas workers – and how to mitigate them

The oil and gas industry is an essential sector that provides the energy the world needs and powers global economies.

But securing that energy can carry a high risk of occupational hazards. The fatality rate in oil and gas extraction has been seven times higher than the average for US workers (CDC) and has around 100 deaths per year and an additional 1,400 non-fatal incidents. But even those high numbers may be underreported (Energy News Network).

If we take a closer look at upstream rig counts there were 615 active drilling rigs in the US in September 2023 alone (Scale Funding). On the downstream side, there are 17.3 million barrels per day of refinery capacity in the US,. And midstream is answering the demand with 169 projects starting between 2021 and 2025 (Pipeline & Gas Journal).

These oil and gas workers face considerable safety challenges every day. Many work alone or in remote locations. Rig workers – for example, rotary drill operators, derrick operators, wellhead pumpers - and many others work with dangerous machinery and around deadly gases and chemicals. Facility workers, in addition to gas exposure concerns, encounter additional risks during shutdowns and turnarounds at refineries, facility evacuations, and confined space entries (CSEs). Layer in unpredictable weather, from subzero temperatures to heat waves to hurricanes, and the possibility for non-gas-related incidents increases.

In this article, we’ll review the top five hazards oil and gas workers face and how to mitigate them with smart safety technology.

1. Exposure to hazardous gases or unsafe oxygen environments

Gas detection is a critical safety requirement in the oil and gas industry, as many of the operations involve the handling of combustible gases, such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S), methane (CH4), and propane (C3H4). These gases are highly flammable, and in the case of H2S, can be deadly if inhaled at high concentrations. That’s why it’s imperative that oil and gas operations use connected gas detectors that can deliver:

Real-time visibility - Traditional gas detectors only alert workers in the immediate vicinity. With connected gas detectors, monitoring personnel are automatically notified of a gas exposure with real-time gas levels and location so they can initiate safety procedures.

Traditional gas detectors only alert workers in the immediate vicinity. With connected gas detectors, monitoring personnel are automatically notified of a gas exposure with real-time gas levels and location so they can initiate safety procedures. Compliance management – Improperly maintained gas detectors are an ongoing challenge, potentially leading to false alarms and inaccurate readings. To prevent this, it’s essential to properly calibrate and bump test gas detection equipment on a regular schedule. Connected gas detectors allow safety managers to visualize and verify the real-time compliance of the entire fleet. This information can indicate potential risks and encourages worker accountability to bump and calibrate on a regular basis.

– Improperly maintained gas detectors are an ongoing challenge, potentially leading to false alarms and inaccurate readings. To prevent this, it’s essential to properly calibrate and bump test gas detection equipment on a regular schedule. Connected gas detectors allow safety managers to visualize and verify the real-time compliance of the entire fleet. This information can indicate potential risks and encourages worker accountability to bump and calibrate on a regular basis. Remote site monitoring and leak detection - As compliance, safety and environmental regulations continue to become increasingly stringent, the ability to continuously monitor remote at-risk sites, like oil and gas separation facilities, is invaluable. Leaks can be common which creates an unsafe area and one that could also result in fines for environmental impact. Equipped with a solar panel, the G7 EXO portable area gas monitor, for example, can extend its 100-day battery life, and by automatically bump testing itself with an attached gas cylinder, it can compliantly monitor the site indefinitely. This can greatly reduce the need for physical site visits, streamlining operations by saving time and costs for critical field resources and improving safety with fewer people on the ground. And with online access to real-time site status, workers will have peace of mind knowing there isn’t an active risk when they do have to do an in-person site visit.

- As compliance, safety and environmental regulations continue to become increasingly stringent, the ability to continuously monitor remote at-risk sites, like oil and gas separation facilities, is invaluable. Leaks can be common which creates an unsafe area and one that could also result in fines for environmental impact. Equipped with a solar panel, the G7 EXO portable area gas monitor, for example, can extend its 100-day battery life, and by automatically bump testing itself with an attached gas cylinder, it can compliantly monitor the site indefinitely. This can greatly reduce the need for physical site visits, streamlining operations by saving time and costs for critical field resources and improving safety with fewer people on the ground. And with online access to real-time site status, workers will have peace of mind knowing there isn’t an active risk when they do have to do an in-person site visit. Reporting and analytics A comprehensive reporting platform can assist with device compliance management, along with highlighting trends to help improve safety measures. For example, a low-level gas reading consistently shown at the same location can indicate a slow leak or faulty equipment and can inform maintenance crews to conduct repairs before a safety incident occurs. In the case of a remotely deployed G7 EXO, a leak can be detected and reported without on-site personnel being put in harm's way.

2. Confined space entries

CSEs - like those in storage tanks, mud pits, reserve pits and excavated areas around wells - present a variety of risks that can result in serious injury or death. The two main types of hazards for CSEs are:

Atmospheric hazards - Confined spaces can contain toxic or flammable gases such as methane, H2S, or CO, which can be deadly if inhaled. These gases can accumulate due to poor ventilation, leaks from equipment, or the breakdown of chemical compounds. Connected gas detectors, like the G7 with pump, can be set to a pre-entry mode to measure gas levels before entering a confined space and then switched to diffusion mode to protect the worker while they complete the necessary work.

- Confined spaces can contain toxic or flammable gases such as methane, H2S, or CO, which can be deadly if inhaled. These gases can accumulate due to poor ventilation, leaks from equipment, or the breakdown of chemical compounds. Connected gas detectors, like the G7 with pump, can be set to a pre-entry mode to measure gas levels before entering a confined space and then switched to diffusion mode to protect the worker while they complete the necessary work. Physical hazards - The cramped and dark nature of confined spaces makes them difficult to navigate which can lead to slips, trips and falls. Layer in a hot or frigid climate, and it makes the work environment even more challenging. Should an entry worker suffer an injury, it can be difficult to signal for help, but connected gas detectors with sensors for fall and no-motion detection can automatically notify monitoring personnel. Connected devices also enable two-way communication to rapidly convey details of an incident.

Whether from a dangerous atmosphere or the physical hazards within a CSE, with smart safety devices, workers can feel confident knowing their well-being is being monitored should an event occur.

3. Shutdowns and turnarounds

During a shutdown or turnaround at an oil or gas facility, there are additional hazards that HSE personnel and workers must be aware of to make sure safety is always a top priority. This includes significant added risks such as:

Oxygen displacement and flammable or toxic gases released during the process of shutting down and restarting equipment for maintenance or repairs.

Additional confined space entries under a short timeline.

Contractors new to the site who are unfamiliar with the facility and its specific safety procedures.

Depending on the work being conducted, supervisors and workers must know the potential hazards faced and be equipped with proper gas detection devices, whether that be a single-gas detector, like Blackline’s G6, or a multi-gas detector, like the G7, to deliver live data on gas readings and the ability to take emergency action if needed.

Almost 50% of work-related accidents in plants occur during plant maintenance outages. (TA Cook and Solomon Associates 2019)

4. Evacuation management

Evacuation management is a big task for any oil and gas facility regardless of location. The size, scale and scope of these events – especially if multiple sites are involved can make it difficult to actively communicate with employees and know their location.

Whether it be a weather hazard for the area or more localized risk due to a detected atmospheric hazard, connected wearable devices with integrated GPS location technology offer several benefits during an evacuation:

Improved communications – The ability to send mass or targeted messages including real-time updates such as changing muster points

Informed responses - Emergency responders will know:

A missing worker’s precise location on an online map

Details of the situation such as gas levels or fall detection

Faster drills and evacuations

GPS location visibility eliminates the need for time-consuming manual headcounts

If a worker is missing, their exact location is known (no search party required), saving critical seconds

Future improvements - Analyzing evacuation routes and times from drills can provide valuable insights to improve future emergency preparedness

Overall, the use of connected wearable devices with GPS location technology can greatly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of evacuation management and drills.

5. Lone worker and transportation hazards

Lone workers are those who work alone, or in remote locations, without immediate access to colleagues or emergency services. In the oil and gas industry, this can include well-testers, pipeline inspectors, and maintenance workers but also refinery workers who may be temporarily out of direct contact with others.

Lone worker safety can be increased exponentially with connected safety devices that offer:

Enhanced connectivity -- Due to the remote location of some rigs and facilities, the lack of reliable cellular coverage is an additional risk factor. In these environments, safety devices with satellite connectivity, like the G7x, ensure workers always have an accessible lifeline for help should they need it, for example, if they are stranded, or if they slip, trip or fall and suffer an injury.

-- Due to the remote location of some rigs and facilities, the lack of reliable cellular coverage is an additional risk factor. In these environments, safety devices with satellite connectivity, like the G7x, ensure workers always have an accessible lifeline for help should they need it, for example, if they are stranded, or if they slip, trip or fall and suffer an injury. I ntegrated location technology— Devices with GPS provide location information so a worker’s exact coordinates can be known.

Devices with GPS provide location information so a worker’s exact coordinates can be known. Emergency SOS latch —can be pulled by the device wearer to call for help in the event of an emergency.

—can be pulled by the device wearer to call for help in the event of an emergency. Sensors for fall and no-motion detection —Detect if a device wearer slips, trips or falls and can send an automatic alert to notify monitoring personnel.

—Detect if a device wearer slips, trips or falls and can send an automatic alert to notify monitoring personnel. Missed check-ins— Devices identify when a team member misses a scheduled wellness confirmation.

Devices identify when a team member misses a scheduled wellness confirmation. Two-way communications—Text messaging and two-way voice communications (like a walkie-talkie) ensure workers are always connected.

Vehicle accidents or being struck by an object or equipment accounts for two-thirds of worker fatalities (CDC), all oil and gas workers need an easy way to call for help should an incident occur, regardless of their location.

Summary

Oil and gas workers face five key safety challenges every day on their worksites. From lone workers who can experience slips, trips, and falls to incidents with large equipment or vehicles without an easy option to call for help. In addition, many processes can present hazardous gases or unsafe oxygen environments, such as CSEs and shutdowns and turnarounds. Weather events can add another widescale layer of complexity to incident management and evacuations. Smart safety devices can help mitigate these issues by providing real-time insight, reliable communication and comprehensive data analytics and reporting— helping companies get in front of hazards and future-proofing the overall safety of a worksite.

For more information and additional resources, please visit Blackline Safety’s Oil and Gas Safety page.