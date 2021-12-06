Top 4 tips for successful blast resistant module use in refineries

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Adding Blast Resistant Modules (BRMs) to your operation helps increase the efficiency of your workers. Here’s a list of tips to prepare your site and employees to have a successful and safe turnaround experience using BRMs.

Tip #1: Ground Preparation

Blast Resistant Modules provide safe space for workers operating inside the blast zone. The foundation of your safe space starts from the ground up. Leveling your site in preparation for your BRM delivery is the ideal place to start your BRM journey. Having a level site means no more than 1” change in elevation over 10’ in any direction. Once your site is level, the next step in your preparation is choosing the ground coverage you’ll need. BRMs can be placed on hard packed dirt or soil. Some refineries choose to set their BRMs on a layer of rock, gravel or cement. While this isn’t a requirement, it can give the site a clean, polished look and lessens tracking dirt and debris into the units. Minimizing the debris tracked into your building helps maintain the building quality and may also lessen the need for frequent cleanings.

Having appropriate ground preparation completed before delivery lessens the chance for delays. It’s also important to include utility hook up locations in your preparation. If you're connecting your building to amenities, this may affect where you do you ground prep and ultimately place your buildings. Connections to consider include electric, internet, and water if necessary. Choosing a suitable site lessens the need for employees to travel away from the site to take breaks or work from their office. Placing your building close to work sites improves efficiency throughout your plant, while ensuring your workers have safe buildings within the blast zone.

Tip #2: Prep Surrounding Site & Equipment

Another consideration in placing your BRMs is having adequate space around your buildings. It’s not only important that plant workers be able to safely access the entrances and exits of the building. Having adequate space around the unit enables workers to care for surrounding equipment as well as the buildings themselves. Once BRMs are set in place, they aren’t easily moved. Moving or relocating a BRM requires a specialized team of BRM site experts. Prior planning and mapping of your site location helps avoid any unnecessary moves. Less moves means you save time and the costs of adjusting your buildings.

Placing buildings is an in-depth process. There are several moving parts to maneuver these heavy buildings into place. With proper site and equipment preparation, the process can be efficient and safe. Before the delivery truck arrives, take a moment to inspect the surrounding area. Pick up any additional tools and remove unneeded equipment from the space. In addition to picking up the area, now is a great time to make sure you have a few things on hand:

Safety cones or work zone signs

Caution tape

Extra lights if you’ll be working in the evening

Fencing to control the flow of traffic in and out of the work site

Ladders to access the top of the units

With preparation completed, your site is ready for a successful delivery and installation.

Accessing The Site & Delivery

Access to the site must accommodate a few specific things. Delivery trucks must be able to safely enter, deliver the unit and exit the site. If the truck needs to turn around, there must be adequate room for them to do so without disrupting surrounding work zones or equipment. Blast Resistant Modules are delivered via flatbed trucks, but can be offloaded a few different ways, depending on the site needs.

One last important part of site access and delivery is knowing if there are any special requirements to enter the plant. For example, if there are TWIC or OSHA requirements, it’s important to tell your BRM expert ahead of time, so they can arrange proper transportation. Additionally, let your expert know if there are site requirements such as specific PPE, fire retardant clothing or escorts required. Open communication with your Satellite Shelters Blast Resistant Modules expert helps make for a successful delivery.

Set Up & Installation

Depending on the delivery method, offloading of a BRM can take place a few different ways. The primary way a BRM is offloaded is via crane. With straps connected to each of the four corners of the unit, the crane lifts the BRM from the truck and the unit is carefully maneuvered into place. Depending on the location of the site and set up, a roll-off delivery may be chosen vs. crane offloading. With a roll-off delivery method, the truck will slowly tilt the unit and drive forward to remove the unit from the truck and place it on the ground in your desired location. If additional square footage is needed in a small footprint, your BRM expert may suggest stacking your modules. If you’ve chosen to stack your BRMs, your site prep list will need to include a manlift. The lift will help workers maneuver the upper units into place quickly and precisely.

Successful delivery and installation aren’t the only things that need to go smoothly with your building. The way your employees use the space and its efficiency, is a key factor in the success of your project.

Tip #3: Find Out What Your Team Needs To Be Successful

One of the first questions you’ll discuss with your Satellite Shelters representative is the amount of space you will need. It can be a challenge to determine the exact square footage required to accommodate those who will be working in the building. Luckily, the Satellite Shelters Blast Resistant Module Size Guide is here to assist you in determining what size building will be most effective for your team. Sizes can vary greatly, depending on how you are using your building.

BRMs can be used for a wide array of space solutions. Some we commonly see include:

Offices

Private Offices

Lunchroom

Breakroom

Control Room

Defrag/Clean Up

Changing Facilities

Base Camp

Each of these uses can be customized with a set up that works for your company. An open BRM can be transformed with cubicles for your staff or seating for hundreds of hungry workers, complete with kitchenette and internet!

Tip #4: Make Your Site A Success

Additions to your Blast Resistant Modules can help make your space a success for those who use it. The interior furnishings of a Blast Resistant Module cover every need that a traditional building would. We provide all furniture and accommodations needed to make the space work for you. With comprehensive furniture packages for offices, lunchrooms and breakrooms, your needs are taken care of. In addition to packages, our Satellite Specialty Products offer solutions from hand sanitizer dispensers, restroom resources, site safety equipment and anything else to make your space work for you.

Outfitting your Blast Resistant Modules to exceed the needs of your staff keeps your operation running efficiently and your staff morale high. Satellite Shelters can deliver clean, high-quality units to keep you and your staff safe and protected. We even go the extra mile to paint our interiors bright white to help boost energy and atmosphere. What we can provide isn’t the most important part, it’s about what your team needs to be successful.

Benefits of BRMs On Site

Blast Resistant Modules have a rich history of protecting workers in plants and refineries. Standard features in our BRMs are built with one goal in mind: Protecting Your Workers.

Standard and additional features are included in all of Satellite Shelters’ BRMs:

Withstand blasts up to 8 PSI & 200 Msec in duration

Adhere to API’s Standard RP-753 guidelines

Avetta-Qualified

4-Ton Oversized HVAC System

Programmable thermostat

Electrical ports down both walls

End wall entry/exit doors to maximize usable space

Bright exterior safety lights

Adding usable space inside the blast zone has never been easier. Safe, functional space that doesn’t require your workers to leave the vicinity, has become the answer to space needs in refineries across the country.

Satellite Shelters Blast Resistant Modules

We are one team working towards a common goal: Safety. When you work with Satellite Shelters, the safety of you and your workers is top of our mind. We work hard so everyone goes home to their families at the end of the day. If you’re planning a project in your plant or refinery, please Contact Our Local Blast Resistant Module Experts.