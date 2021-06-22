Three reasons why the oil & gas industry chooses certain torque tools

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In any industry, safety is a number one priority. But when it comes to moving fuel, oil, and natural gas, there are even more safeguards to be considered to ensure the safety of workers and the surrounding communities. The risk of static electricity or the release of a spark charge could cause a fire or even an explosion, leading to catastrophic results.

Because of these risks, it’s important that the tools used on the job meet the stringent safety requirements demanded by the oil and gas industry.

RAD Torque Systems understands these needs and has proof - the tools produced by RAD are in use at refineries, petrochemical plants, and gasoline dispensaries around the globe, including oil and gas giants like ExxonMobil and Shell.

“RAD is a leader,” said Hunter Fiume, Regional Sales Manager, Rocky Mountain Region, with Torque Tools Inc. “They’ve put together an entire suite of tools designed specifically for the oil and gas industry.”

Here are three reasons why RAD Torque Systems has become a “go-to” torque gun of choice for the oil and gas industry.

1. Safety

“When you consider safety on the job, the B-RAD Select BL (RAD’s battery-powered torque wrench) has a brushless motor and a Class 1 Division 2 rating,” said Fiume.

Most often used on the job for maintenance tasks, as a battery-powered wrench the B-RAD has no cord, so there are no tripping hazards as you’d have with other tools.

Ergonomically, RAD tools are built with the end users in mind. “The handles are just easier to use and aren’t top heavy,” explained Fiume. “The RAD tools are much better for worker’s forearms and reduce fatigue on the job, creating an overall safer working environment.”

Another safety consideration is the precision output offered by a battery tool. “When you use one of RAD’s battery tools, you know exactly what output of torque you’re getting. There’s no guessing like you might have when dealing with PSI,” continues Fiume. “This gives workers confidence that they’re using the right torque for the application and are getting the job done right.”

2. Efficiency

RAD Torque tools bring efficiency to the job site in a number of ways. When it comes to manpower, a battery tool only requires one operator instead of the two that you would need operating a hydraulic - this offers considerable time savings on the job.

Another efficiency realized with a battery tool like the B-RAD is that it allows for one continuous motion, fully torqued. This is much faster when compared to a hydraulic wrench that demands a “stop and start” workflow.

“RAD battery tools get you on the job fast. They have literally no set up,” said Fiume. “When a worker gets to the job site, he can get out of his vehicle, open the case up, stick on the battery - that’s it. He’s ready to torque.”

Reliability on the job is key as downtime caused by malfunctions cost big money. The RAD torque wrenches ensure flange connections are done properly to prevent and eliminate costly leaks, and the tools themselves are built to last.

“There’s one question that’s always asked by the oil and gas industry - really, any industry,” said Fiume. “‘How long is the battery going to last?’.” You can’t be wasting time with battery changes or low power tools. With RAD tools, you know the battery power is going to be there when you need it.

“As leaders in the battery tool industry, RAD is always looking to meet and improve upon what the market is demanding, working as far forward as they can to create bigger batteries with a longer life,” explained Fiume.

“RAD was one of the first to use a 5,000 ft pound battery,” he continued. “And now RAD is working on an 8,000 ft pound battery, and even an 11,000 ft pound battery! RAD Torque is always leading the way, pushing the power of their tools. Others may get there, but RAD is the one leading the charge.”

3. Portability

When you’re on the job, you don’t want to be messing around with heavy tools. RAD tools are extremely lightweight for the power they bring. With no airlines to deal with, the battery tools are much easier to move around the job site.

“I like to say the RAD tools are ‘pull and play’,” said Fiume. “Pull them out of the box and you’re ready to play. It’s that easy.”

Tools to Fit the Tasks

When asked what tools are most used in the oil and gas industry, Fiume was quick to point out the benefits of the battery powered B-RAD. But if you’re looking for a high degree of accuracy for high torque assembly applications, he references the E-RAD advanced electronic pistol grip torque wrench.

Capable of data collection and torque/angle measurement, the E-RAD includes a console module with a digital readout. The E-RAD BLU series is even Bluetooth compatible, which can be used in conjunction with a RAD Smart Socket for field and transducer verification. This allows the E-RAD to be specifically calibrated on different joint types, as the E-RAD will follow the smart socket reading. The E-RAD also has highly sophisticated data logging and tool management features.

“When a contractor goes out to a job, the customer wants to know the job was done properly,” said Fiume. “The E-RAD will spit out numbers for you, you just need to bring it into the computer, download all the stats, and send it to the customer for verification.”

Fiume also mentions the RAD Single Speed Pneumatic for its extreme durability and power. “I’d look to the RAD Single Speed Pneumatic for the big machines. It’s one of the legacy models and can really handle the daily abuse some of these tools can get,” explained Fiume. “On the job, it’s the “go to” for heavy duty applications with one of the most advanced engineered gear boxes on the market.”

RAD Understands its Customers

“We’re based in the Houston area - the center of the oil and gas industry, not only in North America, but really in the world,” said Fiume. “We’re one of three master distributors of torquing equipment in the U.S. and we know how important reliability and quality is to the oil and gas companies. It’s really key.

“So when the most reliable and high quality torquing tools on the market are combined with top-notch customer service and a company that really cares about both the tools they’re making and each one of their customers - it’s a win-win,” explained Fiume. “This is why we choose to work with RAD.”

For more information visit www.radtorque.com.