The role of ceramic measuring cells in pressure measurement

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Pressure measurement is one of the oldest, most common means of process control. It has earned its reputation through extensive trial, validation and practical application.

Pressure technology is versatile because it can measure level, density and interface, and users can choose a measuring cell material that best suits their processes depending on measurement range, process temperature, hygienic requirements and others.

The most popular cell material is metal, but ceramic is emerging as an alternative for measuring corrosive liquids in challenging applications.

Customer concerns with pressure sensors

Customers from various industries often look for a quick and simple route to ensure optimal sensor selection. VEGA, a full-range pressure instrumentation supplier, has a complete pressure transmitter portfolio to cater to the growing requirements of its customers.

The VEGABAR pressure transmitter family has simplified the product range by enhancing the underlying technology and adding new capabilities, enabling it to be structured more clearly. VEGA has achieved a breakthrough in ceramic measuring cells by way of eliminating moisture sensitivity and temperature shock susceptibility.

Developed in accordance with safety integrity level (SIL) standards, the state-of-the-art VEGABAR 80 family surpasses most, if not all, sensors available on the market in several key features. With drastic improvements and changes, the number of models has been reduced from five to three.

But what are the benefits of ceramic measuring cells? Why would someone choose them over traditional metallic cells?

Ceramic versus metallic

Recently, the biggest leaps in technology have been experienced by the ceramic measuring cell ‘CERTEC’ — the core technology of VEGA’s pressure sensors. Only a few suppliers have ceramic-capacitive cells in their portfolio, and even fewer have the expertise to manufacture them.

Although 80% of all VEGA units operate with ceramic pressure cells, in essence, both technologies can be used in the majority of applications. However, in most cases, ceramic is the better technology because it is more stable, robust and durable.

Let’s explore some of the challenges addressed with previous ceramic cell technology and how CERTEC marks a significant leap forward in pressure measurement technological advances.

Challenges resolved

Expand The role of ceramic measuring cells in pressure measurement

Traditional ceramic measuring cells faced sensitivity issues related to thermal shock and moisture. However, through intensive development of CERTEC, VEGA has made significant strides in minimizing or eliminating these issues.

Temperature shock

In the past, sudden temperature changes could disrupt sensor readings for several minutes, leading to inaccurate data transmission. With ceramic measuring cells, users can now be confident in the accuracy of their measurements, as quick temperature fluctuations no longer affect performance.

A second temperature sensor integrated directly behind the diaphragm ensures precise temperature monitoring even in demanding environments. This sophisticated algorithm compensates for any thermal shock, guaranteeing reliable measurements with an accuracy of ±2 k.

Condensation

Moisture ingress into capacitive measuring systems posed a challenge, altering capacitance values and impacting pressure readings. However, VEGA's latest pressure sensors feature a revolutionary solution.

The internal surface of measurement/reference capacitors is coated with a thin layer of glass, preventing contact with moisture. This passivation ensures a consistent dielectric constant throughout the measuring cell, enabling accurate measurement compensation.

Exceptional features: Advancing performance

CERTEC measuring cells address more than one might expect. With an overload resistance factor of up to 200, it surpasses other ceramic transmitters, ensuring reliability even in demanding conditions.

Extended temperature range: Formerly limited to 248°F (120°C), CERTEC now withstands temperatures up to 266°F (130°C). While seemingly minor, this enhancement is significant for industries like food and pharmaceuticals, eliminating the need for specialized high-temperature versions for sterilization processes.

Formerly limited to 248°F (120°C), CERTEC now withstands temperatures up to 266°F (130°C). While seemingly minor, this enhancement is significant for industries like food and pharmaceuticals, eliminating the need for specialized high-temperature versions for sterilization processes. Expanded measuring range: The new generation of ceramic measuring cells offers a tiny measuring range of only 3 psi or 25 mbar, without electronic turndown. Additionally, the upper measuring range has increased to 14.5 psi, or 100 mbar, allowing for more versatile applications with the standard VEGABAR 82 sensor.

The new generation of ceramic measuring cells offers a tiny measuring range of only 3 psi or 25 mbar, without electronic turndown. Additionally, the upper measuring range has increased to 14.5 psi, or 100 mbar, allowing for more versatile applications with the standard VEGABAR 82 sensor. Front-flush mounting: CERTEC stands out as the only ceramic measuring cell on the market allowing front-flush mounting, making it ideal for abrasive applications. Widely utilized in the paper industry across more than 20,000 measuring points, it eliminates buildup by self-cleaning in the flowing medium.

CERTEC stands out as the only ceramic measuring cell on the market allowing front-flush mounting, making it ideal for abrasive applications. Widely utilized in the paper industry across more than 20,000 measuring points, it eliminates buildup by self-cleaning in the flowing medium. Second line of defense: Critical for hazardous applications like phosgene handling, the 'Second Line of Defense' feature prevents leakage into terminal compartments, ensuring safety. With a fully-welded sensor module and ceramic measuring cell, this construction offers high measurement accuracy, even with small process fittings.

A standardized instrument platform

The VEGABAR 80 series family of instruments consistently follow VEGA’s plics® concept, which has already been a success story for many years. This standardized instrument platform offers a universal housing, electronics and adjustment concept for all measurement methods.

Whether it is for pressure or level measurement, it streamlines customers’ day-to-day work throughout the entire lifecycle of an instrument — from selection and ordering, to installation and setup — all the way to maintenance and servicing.

For additional convenience, there are new ‘family digital terrain models (DTMs’), which have already been implemented with new VEGAPULS 6X radar sensors.

Previously, a special driver was required for each instrument in order to integrate it into a measuring system. Now, only one Device Type Manager (DTM) is required for the entire instrument family, and it will automatically recognize which VEGABAR 80 it is connected to.

Choose ceramic measuring cells for accurate, durable and reliable pressure measurement

With the breakthrough in ceramic measuring cells, eliminating moisture sensitivity and temperature shock susceptibility, VEGA ensures reliability and accuracy in diverse applications. The VEGABAR 80 series, comprising just three models, covers a wide range of needs, from multi-purpose to high-temperature and high-pressure environments.

For more information about VEGA’s line of pressure sensors, visit vega.com.