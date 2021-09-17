The right bolting tool performs every time

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

When your day starts with hundreds of bolts to loosen and/or tighten, or simply a long day of bolt checks, you absolutely need a torque wrench that performs cycle after cycle.

Hydraulic torque wrenches have come a long way since they were first introduced in the early 1960s. Advancements in technology have created countless options, features, and benefits to decipher – making it much harder to have confidence in your final tool selection.

To learn more about the key considerations when selecting a torque wrench for your unique job, check out this torque wrench buyers guide or read through this helpful blog post.

If you are a seasoned bolting specialist, then you will know the must-have features needed to complete your specific bolting projects like a pro. However, if you are new to bolting, selecting the right hydraulic torque wrench for your job requires understanding the choices available. The design and features of each series of torque wrenches are tailored to suit different applications.

When you invest in an Enerpac-controlled bolting system, torque wrenches are designed with the engineering expertise and quality that you would expect from the leader in hydraulic industrial tools for over 110 years.

Putting an Enerpac torque wrench to work for your bolting application is a sound choice. Choose from a full portfolio of solutions to meet your needs from the most demanding applications in the harshest environments to routine or occasional use. For especially unique applications, rely on a custom solution from a trusted brand that builds tools designed to perform every time. All Enerpac tools are fully supported by our application experts, calibration and maintenance services (no premium service contract required), rental programs and training.

Why Enerpac is the right choice.

Enerpac is a global market leader in high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for the precise positioning of heavy loads. Our products have helped to assemble and move some of the largest structures on earth.

Backed by a global legacy of ultra-reliable quality and superior precision, Enerpac pushes industries forward with a wide range of advanced industrial tools and services. Our tools have become the industry standard in aerospace, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, power generation, and more.

First and foremost, we aim to ensure our customers operate safely and productively every day.

Enerpac outpaces the competition by delivering technically superior solutions that are easy to get, safe to use, and built to last.

To learn more about Enerpac’s controlled bolting solutions, visit Enerpac.com.