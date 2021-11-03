The rental boiler solution for temporary steam needs

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The rental boiler industry has been around for more than five decades, and purpose-built rental boilers are available in a wide array of sizes and configurations. Mobile steam plants typically range from 50 to 1,000 HP and include all auxiliary equipment necessary for the production of steam.

Some of the world’s largest trailer-mounted, mobile rental boilers provide up to 125,000 lb/hr of saturated steam production, and 110,000 lb/hr of superheat steam production. In addition, some companies also offer separate systems for feedwater deaeration and treatment, rental economizers for increased fuel efficiency, rental SCR systems for ultra-low NOx compliance, and other related auxiliary steam plant rental equipment.

With a large selection of equipment available, the Rental Boiler Solution was designed to provide a time-efficient option that allows facilities to minimize downtime and lost production in a variety of scenarios. When an immediate need arises, a rental boiler can often be dispatched, installed, and brought online within 24 hours.

Below are some of the most common circumstances for which a facility would benefit by renting a temporary boiler system.

Unforeseeable Situations - Emergency Boiler Rentals

Whether an emergency is caused by a natural disaster or another unforeseen event, Nationwide Boilers’ large inventory of transportable steam plants; mobile boiler rooms; trailer-mounted package watertube boilers; and auxiliary equipment rentals will provide a quick, reliable solution when time is of the essence. With multiple storage and maintenance facilities throughout North America, our equipment can be shipped anywhere in the world and brought online quickly by our team of seasoned service engineers.

Planned Outages or Repairs

Industrial boilers require regular maintenance and repairs to operate and perform at their peak. This routine maintenance will often require equipment to be shut down and brought offline. To avoid downtime and lost production during these outages, a rental boiler or temporary steam plant can be utilized. With a wide variety of options, purpose-built rental boiler equipment can help customers get through an outage with minimal interruption.

Peak-Season Demand

Many industries face periods of increased demand for varying reasons. Whether it’s for the production of chemicals, gasoline, biofuel, paper, food or other commodity, don’t let your boiler capacity limit your production. Supplementing your current production with a rental boiler is a smart and practical solution to maximize your resources to meet current and long-term demand requirements.

Budgetary Restrictions

If your facility is limited on capital expenses and hasn’t yet budgeted for a new boiler, renting a boiler is the next best thing. Rental boilers are typically offered on a short or long-term basis, with financing and lease options, as well as buy-out options at the end of the rental term. Don’t let budgetary limitations hinder your ability to expand. Rent a boiler to help grow your business.

Although steam plants are expected to operate without interruption regardless of the environment, boiler outages are unavoidable, and the best time to plan for installing a temporary steam plant is before the need arises. Whether it is a short-term need or long-term steam requirement, the Rental Boiler Solution can save time, conserve capital, minimize risk, and maximize available resources.

Get prepared for renting a boiler with our Emergency Preparedness Plan, and contact Nationwide Boiler to learn more about our purpose-built fleet of reliable temporary rental boilers.