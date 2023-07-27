Meeting environmental laws and regulations is crucial for businesses operating in industries with potential air pollutant emissions.

Compliance testing plays a vital role in determining the level of emissions and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements. However, not all compliance testing services are equal, and choosing less expensive testing options may inadvertently compromise data integrity, leading to costly consequences in the long run. In this article, we’ll emphasize the significance of quality data in compliance testing and offer guidance on selecting the best qualified testing services.

The importance of quality data in compliance with air pollutant regulations

As a qualified Air Emissions Testing Body (AETB), Montrose complies with approved test methods and documented quality standards. The U.S. EPA recommends that industries actively communicate with their source emissions testing providers to review company specific comprehensive Quality Manual policies and procedures for accurate and reliable data generation. Additional items of discussion may include quality system audits, performance data, examples of corrective actions taken in the last year, and training records and/or ASTM D7036 qualified individual (QI) certificates for onsite personnel.

Make investments in Field Technicians and formal processes.

At Montrose, we prioritize investing in career development for our teams to ensure consistent, high-quality data. Our comprehensive technician training program, along with ongoing project manager and ethics training, fosters well-rounded technicians with a deep understanding of the test methods and procedures they perform. Implementing formal processes promotes accountability and consistency, leading to better QA/QC and encouraging a philosophy of continuous improvement.

Explore the benefits of OTM-37 Testing.

For low-concentration filterable (PM 10 ) and condensable (PM 2.5 ) particulate matter sources, Montrose recommends the OTM-37 dilution tunnel technique, as it provides more sensitive and representative results compared to standard stack testing methods. Montrose’s three OTM-037 stack testing teams across the United States are well-versed in this method, allowing us to cater to various emissions sources like power plants, refineries, processing plants, and biomass-fired power plants.

Less experienced companies add additional risk.

As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tightens regulations to control harmful emissions, more companies offer emissions testing services. Unfortunately, less experienced companies entering the market with lower prices can offer less expensive environmental services at a cost that extends well beyond the discounts offered. In some situations, the decision to hire an inexperienced company can inadvertently lead to incomplete test programs which can result in some serious short and long-term implications for facilities. To ensure that the company performing the emissions testing work meets the required technical challenges for collecting and reporting valid data sets, due diligence is required and best completed well before the test program begins.

Bad data can be costly.

Selecting the least expensive compliance testing services can result in erroneous data due to inexperienced team leads and untrained technicians. These inaccuracies can lead to compliance issues, fines, and operational limitations. Additionally, some companies may present an initially low price but surprise customers with additional costs later on, inflating the overall expense. Ultimately, compromising on data quality can cause financial losses and disrupt business operations.

