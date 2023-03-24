The importance of FRC in the workplace

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Creating a safe work environment for employees goes beyond ensuring compliance — a safe work environment means workers are comfortable.

Beyond discomfort, flame resistant clothing (FRC) that is too bulky or too hot poses challenges for end-user compliance and proper use; workers who are uncomfortable in their FRC are more likely to compromise protection by rolling up sleeves, opening shirt fronts, shedding protective layers, or even violating company safety policy in favor of clothing that is more comfortable.

More than anyone, Tyndale understands that the four main factors in choosing protective clothing are:

Choice: With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore happier to comply with FR clothing requirements. That helps everyone achieve their most important objective: helping employees stay safe on the job.

Fit: Making sure that a garment fits properly is key. If clothing doesn't fit properly, the protective features can be compromised. FR clothing shouldn't be baggy, but it also shouldn't be overly fitted or tight. Bottom line, fit is fundamental to comfort and safety.

Fabric properties: Fabric properties like weight, breathability, and moisture wicking only come into play after choice and fit. As stated, no single property, or even several in combination, accurately predicts comfort.

Wearer ratings and reviews: In the absence of an official (and usually costly) wear test, online ratings and reviews from peers are extremely important when it comes to purchasing comfortable FR garments. Just like in your personal life, you want access to unedited ratings and reviews from real people who have purchased the garment you're interested in buying.

To do their jobs, workers need protective clothing that does its job. Luckily, one of the most pervasive trends in the FRC industry today is the growth of style options. This is why Carhartt — manufacturer of FR Company Gear™ — designed a line of FR jeans meant to drive comfort and compliance. Carhartt’s line of FR Rugged Flex® jeans provide unmatched comfort and protection. All three FR jeans are built with Rugged Flex® technology for added flexibility on and off the job.

Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Carhartt Company Gear™ line of FR clothing, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employees. Carhartt’s 134 years of experience providing work wear across industries throughout the U.S. makes it clear that choice is the way to go. So, Carhartt manufactures FR clothing in a variety of weights, styles and fits to accommodate the entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made the “Power of Choice” the cornerstone of the managed FR clothing purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to offer the full line of Carhartt FR clothing to their employees, along with Tyndale’s own line of FR clothing and garments from every other major FR clothing manufacturer.

By allowing workers to choose the FR clothing that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of FR clothing decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction, and take better care of the clothing they are required to wear in the workplace.

