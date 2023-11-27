The era of the process hero is here

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Here’s to the process people. The efficiency obsessives who can spot value opportunities a mile away and take action to unlock that value before everyone else has finished their first cup of coffee.

These often-unsung heroes have been driving process excellence in their organizations for years. And now the rest of the world has caught up and realized how important their work is to the survival of our businesses, and even our planet.

When headcounts get cut and budgets shrink, ‘Do more with less’ isn’t a nice-to-have — it’s a survival tactic. Every single department in every company needs to cut costs and optimize for efficiency. Year on year, quarter on quarter, month on month.

This perfect storm has ushered in the era of the process hero. If that’s you, you're in an amazing position. For the first time, everyone needs what you bring to the table. Now is your time to be the hero and prove to the business what you’ve always known: process performance is business performance.

No more excuses for poor performance

While process people have been quietly working to maximize business performance, they’ve been held back by suboptimal tools.

Sticky notes and anecdotes can’t recreate real-life process complexities. RPA bots won’t fix complex (or poorly designed) processes. And static reports can’t show root causes behind missed KPIs, let alone fix them.

These tools either provide insights but no action, or actions without insight. And that disconnect means businesses have struggled to make a meaningful difference to the top, bottom, or green line.

Until now.

Process mining is driving immediate cash impact

When equipped with the right technologies, you can activate your superpower: the ability to accelerate a virtuous circle of insight, action and value.

A holistic process mining solution enables you to unveil hidden value opportunities in your processes and empowers everyone to take action on them — all while flexibly layering on top of all the software your organization uses to run.

With this power, you can provide value in every direction — and prove you’re doing it.

In Accounts Payable, eradicate duplicate payments by identifying and blocking them across systems before they’re paid, to prevent unnecessary cash outflow.

In Procurement, apply the most favorable pricing and payment terms from negotiated contracts to drive savings and minimize contract leakage.

Accounts Receivable teams can eliminate underpayments by flagging incorrectly taken cash discounts and addressing the underlying issue at the source.

And in Order Management, orders that are shipped but not invoiced can be billed faster, to drive cash flow and recoup the revenue deserved.

Oil & Gas leaders are making use of process mining for demand forecasting, using vast volumes of data to understand what will be needed, where and when. This allows enterprises to strategically allocate resources, optimize operations, streamline supply chains, avoid unnecessary downtime and maximize profitability.

Though they often work behind the scenes, process heroes are now gaining the recognition they’ve long deserved. Process mining — along with the process excellence and business performance it drives — is having a moment.

If you're a process hero in training, everything you need to hone your skills and improve your knowledge is in this free guide: Process Mining For Dummies.

