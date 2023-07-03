NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Reliable turnaround services are essential, as every day spent offline represents money lost for oil, gas, chemical and petrochemical companies.

The benefits of hiring a diversified contractor for your shutdowns, turnarounds and outages

These companies require contractors to complete on-site turnarounds as quickly and efficiently as possible so they can resume production and minimize costs. Therefore, hiring a diversified contractor to perform your turnkey turnaround services has many advantages.

Having a diversified contractor that offers a full suite of services consolidates items on the project such as contracts, management teams, etc. and simplifies operations. Here's a full rundown of the many benefits a turnkey turnaround contractor can provide for your next shutdown, turnaround or outage (STO).

Improved safety

With safety being the top priority for any STO event, hiring a diversified contractor offers several safety advantages. By consolidating expertise and resources into one team, a diversified contractor ensures a unified approach to safety management. This strategy not only minimizes jobsite incidents but also safeguards vital equipment.

With access to advanced digital tools and effective communication channels, a diversified contractor also improves jobsite safety by providing real-time data to all workers, thus mitigating potentially dangerous mistakes. By employing a single contractor with an experienced safety manager, everyone involved receives the same critical safety messages, leading to a reduction in jobsite accidents and fostering a safe working environment for all.

Cost savings

Hiring an industrial contractor that offers multiple services creates less overhead by streamlining administrative tasks, consolidating communication channels and optimizing resource allocation, resulting in cost savings. A diversified contractor also minimizes the mobilization process, as it can handle various aspects of the project simultaneously and has an established network of suppliers, subcontractors and equipment providers.

In addition, opting for an industrial contractor with a diverse range of services helps reduce overhead costs by centralizing project management, eliminating the need for multiple supervisory positions and other personnel. You won't need multiple quality control personnel, timekeepers, safety technicians and other staff that add expenses. Hiring one contractor for the entire job means fewer staffing needs, which decreases your overhead and saves money.

Streamlined communication

A turnkey STO services provider facilitates efficient communication among different on-site work streams, ensuring smooth coordination. If you hire more than one contractor, communication between contractors is more than likely going to run through some type of intermediary or coordinator. This can slow down the flow of communication and create inefficiencies, as well as create problems if a communication breakdown triggers a safety hazard or work delay.

When hiring a diversified contractor, one group completes all tasks and oversees the entire project. Streamlining communications can also enable more efficient turnaround services because contractors will waste less time trying to coordinate work.

Your turnaround services provider should also leverage technology to keep each work shift up to date on the project. For example, technology allows the morning shift to complete its tasks and update the information in a digital system, which the night shift can then access. Technology helps each shift be prepared every day, maximizing productivity and assisting managers in optimizing workflows.

Qualified personnel

The best turnaround service providers have access to qualified personnel because they keep experienced workers on the payroll as full-time employees. These employees continually move from project to project and have enough work available to them.

Having qualified personnel is vital for any turnaround, and it’s becoming more difficult to find certified and experienced workers. Partnering with a diversified contractor with a proven track record of keeping qualified personnel on staff is vital to a successful STO event.

Integrated planning

Instead of hiring separate contractors for each specialized task, a diversified contractor can streamline project coordination and planning. A true turnkey turnaround services provider, with its project specialists, organizes the entire job from start to finish, ensuring that every aspect is completed and a contingency plan has been created, if necessary.

The goal is to finish the turnaround safely and as quickly as possible with minimal disruption to the business. A diversified contractor has the expertise and resources to handle different phases of a project, ensuring better coordination and smoother workflows.

Turner Industries offers a full suite of turnkey turnaround services at your disposal so your site can consolidate projects and simplify operations, including specialized welding, crane and rigging, industrial services, inspections, rope access, soft craft services and more. Turner's team can develop a plan and handle your next turnaround from start to finish.