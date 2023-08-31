Tailored financial solutions for every client

Going beyond the ordinary to offer clients a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help create efficiencies that save both time and resources should be a priority for every bank.

At Cadence Bank, the institution aims to always be at the top of the market in terms of efficiency, automation and security, while its ultimate differentiator is its focus on customer service, responsiveness and relationships.

Cadence Bank thrives on its unwavering commitment to personalized relationships, consistently tailoring solutions for each client. The bank’s team of bankers make it their practice to build close relationships with management, delving deep into the intricacies of a client’s business – from industry dynamics and customer demographics to navigating to specific challenges like seasonality and regulatory requirements. Once a full understanding of the business and its pain points is achieved, the bank offers a holistic package of lending, TM products, technology and more, all aimed at facilitating streamlined operations and robust business growth.

Vigorous commercial online platform and cash management services help simplify payment and collection processes, manage liquidity and improve forecasting accuracy. This tactical orchestration ensures cash is accessible to commercial clients for operational needs and to fund future growth.

Emphasis is also placed on the commitment to innovation, which is exemplified by Cadence Bank’s exceptional internal technology and products team constantly researching the best bank products available. Furthermore, the bank’s bankers are also on the frontline, speaking with clients and prospects on a daily basis, enabling swift identification of what needs are unmet.

Fraud prevention tools:

Cadence Bank remains attuned to fraud risks and encourages all business customers to consider its carefully crafted products and services designed to lower a business’s risk of becoming the target of check and wire fraud. These solutions include Positive Pay, ACH Positive Pay and Dual-Factor Authentication.

Cadence payroll & insurance:

Beyond the right insurance, Cadence Bank offers a full suite of payroll, employee benefits and HR solutions. Administering these complexities can be challenging, but Cadence Insurance simplifies and streamlines the process, providing resources, capacity, and technology for efficient delivery at every scale.

Payroll Solutions — Both web and cloud-based, Cadence Bank provides flexible platform that allows for customization, as well as simple reporting and tracking.

Employee Benefits — Cadence Bank offers fully integrated benefits, payroll, and HR, with intuitive automated enrollment systems. Everything can be seamlessly bundled.

Human Capital Management — Integrated data flow for all aspects of the employee lifecycle.

Receivables solutions to help streamline accounts collections:

As businesses grow, Cadence Bank’s customized receivables management solution grows with them. By automating processes, businesses can combine lockbox information, incoming funds and credit card payments into one integrated solution.

Available Products/Receivable Services — Wholesale & retail lockbox, e-invoice presentment & payment, remote lockbox, eLockbox, remote deposit capture, merchant services and virtual vault.

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and nearly 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Providing a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions, from personal banking needs to complex commercial structures and specialized lending products, Cadence Bank’s services include treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, as well as Insurance & Payroll Services.

For more information about Cadence Bank, visit cadencebank.com.