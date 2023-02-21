NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Steam generation is an essential element of many industrial processes, but it is also a contributor to the overall carbon emissions of a steam plant.

By performing equipment retrofits or switching to sustainable products for steam supply, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and help mitigate the impacts of climate change. Some options available to help meet sustainability goals include selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, ultra-low NOx burners, heat pumps and alternative fuel options.

Ultra-low NOx solutions

Sustainable steam solutions for industrial facility needs

Nationwide Boiler began offering sustainable steam solutions in the 1990s when it first introduced the CataStak SCR to market. The CataStak is a proven solution for reducing NOx and CO emissions to single digit levels and was designed for use with package boilers, fired heaters, gas turbines and other fired equipment applications. Source test results have been recorded as low as 1 ppm NOx with the use of a CataStak.

As a supplier and a user, Nationwide Boiler understands that SCR technology may not be the solution for every application that requires ultra-low NOx performance. Some of Nationwide’s mobile boiler rooms and package firetube boilers utilize ultra-low NOx burners to meet the emissions requirements in many areas of California and Texas. Thus, Nationwide also supplies ultra-low NOx burners for permanent needs when the application is more suited for burner technology.

Alternative fuels for decarbonization

In today’s environment, many are now looking at ways to reduce the carbon footprint event further that what has already been accomplished in terms of NOx and CO reduction. Fossil fuel alternatives provide another means of sustainable steam and energy production. This includes hydrogen, biofuels and electricity that, preferably, comes from renewable sources.

One electric method of choice for high-pressure steam generation is the electric boiler. Using electricity as a clean, efficient, and easily controlled fuel, all the energy input to the boiler is converted to steam with 99% efficiency. Many industrial facilities already have the power supply necessary to fuel an electric boiler, making it an ideal zero-emissions solution. Nationwide Boiler stocks electric boiler packages and can offer them for both rental and permanent applications.

Heat pumps are increasingly becoming another electric method of choice for comfort heating and as the technology continues to advance, heat pumps are now being looked at for industrial applications. While heat pumps cannot currently make high pressure steam, they can be included in industrial processes to add heat up to 240°F. Plus, a heat pump would use about one-third of the energy of traditional electric or fossil fuel heat generating equipment for the same temperature increase.

Finally, hydrogen and biofuels serve as an alternate to the current norm of firing natural gas or #2 fuel oil for steam boilers. Hydrogen is a viable alternative that has been utilized for many years and has virtually no carbon emissions. Nationwide Boiler has experience with hydrogen and biofuels, and its existing fleet of package watertube rental boilers are fully capable of firing blended fuels with up to 20% hydrogen. This is possible due to its stringent rental boiler construction standards, incorporating high-quality and robust valving, fuel trains, burners and other system components.

Company overview

Established in 1967, Nationwide Boiler has built a strong reputation on providing reliable rental boilers to support industrial companies during planned outages and emergency situations. Since then, Nationwide Boiler has expanded on its capabilities and grown to be more than a world class rental boiler company. In fact, it is a representative and stocking distributor, a UL-certified control panel design and manufacturing facility, and a supplier of sustainable solutions including the CataStak™ Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System.

With a rich history and many years of combined industry experience on its team, Nationwide Boiler strives to supply reliable temporary rental boilers, sustainable solutions for steam generation and so much more with Integrity, Dependability, and Real Customer Service.

To learn how Nationwide Boiler can support the sustainability efforts and steam needs of your facility, visit nationwideboiler.com or call 800-227-1966.