The renewable energy industry is booming. An increasingly higher proportion of renewable energy is being generated around the world.

According to Green America, studies predict that within the next 30 years it would be possible to fully transition to renewable energy sources. Solar and wind-powered energy would lead a large part of this shift and create millions of jobs.

With this growth comes the need for extra space. Modular construction is an alternative construction process where buildings are manufactured off-site in a factory-controlled environment. The materials used and standards implemented are at the same level as traditional construction, resulting in high-quality, safe, customizable structures. Modular construction is often preferred to traditional construction due to its versatility, shorter completion time and cost efficiency. These benefits create a sustainable construction option, serving many industries — including renewable energy.

Sustainable modular construction meets renewable energy

Versatility

Modular buildings are completely customizable. There is endless flexibility in terms of layout and features, depending on how the space will be used. They can be tailored specifically to each project’s needs. For example, modular buildings can contain kitchenettes, lunchrooms, training rooms, offices, cubicles, conference rooms, break rooms, locker rooms and more. Plus, temporary modular space can be relocated from site to site and used again.

Quick time to completion

Perhaps the most compelling advantage of modular construction is the speed at which a project can be accomplished. Traditional construction requires a linear timeline. This means buildings cannot be constructed until site development has finished. With modular construction, modules are built in a factory concurrently with permit acquisition and site development. This process is significantly faster, saving as much as 35-50% of project time.

Cost efficiency

Every construction project is an investment. Modular construction allows for a fast return on investment through its ability to get a building on-site and ready to use in significantly less time than traditional construction. Every week not spent in a new facility is time and money left on the table. The modular construction process results in further savings due to secondary factors as well. Factory construction means that weather delays and accompanying cost consequences are significantly reduced.

Sustainability

By utilizing modular construction, waste is reduced thanks to greater precision and inventory control in the factory environment. Temporary modular buildings can also be disassembled and relocated for reuse elsewhere, allowing for multiple uses in each unit’s lifespan.

Sustainable modular construction: How it serves the renewable energy industry

Satellite Shelters recently provided modular space for an Iowa Wind Farm while they installed new high efficiency wind turbines to replace outdated structures. In need of safe space for employees and contractors to work while the project was underway, it turned to modular construction for the quick turnaround and expanded space needs that other options couldn’t offer.

Satellite provided a four-unit complex, two 12’ × 60’ mobile offices, a double-wide mobile office and two 40′ storage containers to give workers the adequate amount of office and storage space needed to work safely. The interior was customized to add additional office spaces, a custom IT closet and a break room with a kitchenette to give occupants the full functionality they needed. Modular space allowed this renewable energy project to get underway safely and on time.

For more information about how modular space can be utilized on your job site, find your nearest Satellite Shelters office to connect with a local representative at satelliteco.com.